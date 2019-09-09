GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department made the following reports:
Bryan Merrick, 39, of Green River was arrested Sept. 8 on a warrant.
Amber Merrick, 36, of Green River was arrested Sept. 8 on a warrant.
Mikel Baylets, 25, of Green River was issued a citation on Sept. 9 for allegedly having no valid driver's license and violating license conditions.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the “Records” tab at www.rocketminer.com.
