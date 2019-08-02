GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department and Rock Springs Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women involved in a larceny.
Around 5:17 p.m. July 24, two women entered Smith’s in Green River and approached the customer service desk while a third male subject hung around the area of the service desk. The two purchased an item and requested that the change be counted in specific denominations. While the clerk attempted to count back the correct change, the pair kept interrupting and asking questions, distracting the worker. They spoke mostly in English but also in possibly Italian or Spanish.
Investigators said one of the women, seemingly frustrated with how the clerk was counting the money, continually distracted the worker to make the person feel overwhelmed and eventually hand over the money. The woman discretely pocketed some of the cash before handing the rest of the money back to the clerk, according to a press release. The suspects drove off in a silver SUV.
Two hours later, the same group visited Smith’s in Rock Springs and allegedly conducted the same scheme to obtain cash.
Those with information about their identity or this case can contact the GRPD at 307-872-6168 or the RSPD at 307-352-1575. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
To see images from the security footage, go to rocketminer.com.
