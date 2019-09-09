SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office:
Kolten Gabe Odde, 20, to Chasee Rosalie Arnell, 19, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 26, 2019.
Dalton Jeffrey Hereford, 21, to Marissa Joy Legault, 20, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 28, 2019.
Bert Kaden Miller, 28, to Korri Jo Casper, 33, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 30,2019.
Carlos Gutierrez Navarro, 44, to Maria Yesenia Jackson, 28, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 30,2019.
Donald Wayne James, 23, of Green River, to Christina Nichol Hodge, 23, of Minot, North Dakota, Sept. 3, 2019.
Robert Paul Lewis, 30, to Sadie Rose Johnson, 25, both of Rock Springs, Sept. 3, 2019.
William John Duncan, 44, to Kayla Ray (Tolliver) Davies, 30, both of Green River, Sept. 3, 2019.
Tracy Donald Bright, 48, to Melissa Lynn (Thrift) Sentz, 38, both of Rock Springs, Sept. 6, 2019 .
Scott Everett Wilson, 27, to Stormy Destiny Smith, 26, both of Riverton, Sept. 6, 2019.
