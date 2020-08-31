SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office: Aug. 10-28, 2020.
Jarod Leland Goglio, 26, to, Chezney Deanne Leisch, 26, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 10, 2020.
Thomas Douglas Gajarski, 33, to, Charlotte Ann (Nielsen) Blaylock, 38, both of Green River, Aug. 11, 2020.
Kevin Rodger Best Jr., 22, to, Toni Marie Garman, 29, both of Wamsutter, Aug. 13, 2020.
Austin Brady Waite, 25, to, Marysa Nicole Barton, 23, both of Green River, Aug. 14, 2020.
Christopher Lee Bryson, 26, to, Samantha Marie Hughes, 24, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 14, 2020.
Joshua Phillip Baker, 31, to, Nicole Mary Rublee, 27, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 14, 2020.
Michael Richard Bertagnolli, 47, to, Terra Anne Halstead, 48, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 14, 2020.
Heather Lee Fletcher, 33, of Rock Springs to, Adela Rae Maes, 34, of Green River, Aug. 14, 2020.
Daymon Michael Hinton, 30, to, Alexis Diane Millet, 25, both of Green River, Aug. 17, 2020.
Cody Wayne Wadsworth, 23, of Rock Springs to, Billie Ruth Nel, 19, of Irvine, California, Aug. 17, 2020.
Johnny Lee Schlappi, 25, to, Caren Anne Cantwell, 21, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 17, 2020.
Luke Gerrard Adkison, 42, to, Denise Carol Johnson, 48, both of Green River, Aug. 17, 2020.
Skyler Keith Bloom, 27, to, Kylie Lynn Gallegos, 26, both of Green River, Aug. 18, 2020.
Dustin Dale Ledgerwood, 36, to, Kaylin Marie Pecolar, 35, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 19, 2020.
Clarke Reynolds Armatis, 32. to, Julia Sophia Marszewski Paliare, 33, both of Park City, Utah Aug. 19, 2020.
Zack Tyler Mathes, 24, to, Kenzie Rayne Jorgensen, 24, both of Green River, Aug. 20, 2020.
Brenden Jacob Blake Davies, 30, to, Janette Layne Shears, 31, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 20, 2020.
Elijah Troy Hill, 21, to, Alexa Nicole Tenney, 23, both of Provo, Utah, Aug. 20, 2020.
Perry Leroy Smith, 67, of Green River, to, Patti Florence (Bombard) Cormier, 64, of Plattsburgh, New York, Aug. 21, 2020.
Emilio Ray (Martinez) Chavez, 40, to, Brittani Nicholle Graham, 26, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 24, 2020.
Chad Michael Banks, 52, to Jonathan Donald Harwood, 50, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 25, 2020.
Ricardo Silva Rosas, 24, to, Sonia Gabriela Mendez Nunez, 25, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 26, 2020.
Joseph Alan Tomich, 36, to Ralynne Marie Riddle, 28, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 26, 2020.
Michael Scott Hamblin, 38, to, Eutona Kolene Wilde, 40, both of McKinnon, Aug. 27, 2020.
John Camden Moore, 33, to Brittany Elizabeth Moore, 36, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 28, 2020.
