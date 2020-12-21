SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office Dec. 14-18, 2020.
Mario Alberto Linares Espinoza, 35, to Amanda Ann (Green) Lara, 45, both of Green River, Dec. 14, 2020.
Kenneth Ray Call, 60, to Amanda Nicole De Alvarez, 35, both of Green River, Dec. 17, 2020.
Chase Lane Peppers, 19, to Tesha Lynn Lee, 18, both of Rock Springs, Dec. 18, 2020.
Isacc Louis Ungaro, 19, to Jayden Maire Toman, 17, both of Green River, Dec. 18, 2020.
