SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office:
Todd Sterling Calvert, 50, to, Rosemarie Pastolero Develos, 41, both of Rock Springs, Feb. 18, 2020.
Joseph David Anderson, 35, to, Crystal Rose-Marie Bullock, 27, both of Rock Springs, Feb. 20, 2020.
Steven Kory Neumann, 30, to, Kimberlee Ann (Cummings) Addington, 29, both of Rock Springs, Feb. 20, 2020.
Stephen Edward Halstead, 29, to, Alexandra Marie Troska, 25, Rock Springs, Feb. 20, 2020.
Michael Luke Yerkovich, 31, to, Lindsay Leann Malicoate, 29, both of Rock Springs, Feb. 21, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.