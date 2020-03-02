SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office:
Drake Delroy Parker, 27 , to, Kinley Ann Bruderer, 21, both of Rock Springs, Feb. 24, 2020.
Greg Raymond Tanner, 63, to, Christine Ann (Bowthorpe) Hall, 62, both of Rock Springs, Feb. 26, 2020.
Jason Ryan Trovillion, 44, to Jodee Kaye Wozniak, 42, both of Rock Springs, Feb. 28, 2020.
Mamadu Uri Balde, 28, to, Nikole Arlene Andicoechea, 25, both of Rock Springs, Feb. 28, 2020.
