SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office Jan. 20-29, 2021.
Dioquino Gomes, 27, to Kamber Jo Alexis Luster, 20, both of Rock Springs, Jan. 20, 2021.
Grant Dale Siddoway, 28, to Courtney Faith Moerke, 22, both of Green River, Jan. 22, 2021.
Steven Raymond Amrine, 26, to, Amy Marie (Maez) Spiers, 42, both of Rock Springs, Jan. 26, 2021.
Chance Dean Parker, 24, Carrie-Virginia Leigh Harvey, 21, both of Rock Springs, Jan. 26, 2021.
Lance Randolph Barrett, 39, Jennifer Nicole (Wadsworth) Edelmayer, 36, both of Green River, Jan. 29, 2021.
