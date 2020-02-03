SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office:
Caleb Aaron Carter, 26, to Georgina Barrios Martinez, 20, both of Green River, Jan. 28, 2020.
Frederick Irvin Lee, 52, to, Tina Marie Porter, 51, both of Green River, Jan. 30, 2020.
Jayson Glenwood Willis, 38, of Rock Springs, to, Ida Leeann (Baldwin) Mathiason, 41, from Green River, Jan. 30, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.