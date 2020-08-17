SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office: July 22 to Aug. 7, 2020
Joshua Michael Crothers, 37, to, Monica Ann Williams, 34, both of Green River, July 22, 2020.
Kevin Dean Cooper, 34, of Winnie, Texas, to, Chasity Nichole Viele, 40, of Mount Upton, New York, July 23, 2020.
Joshua Paul Duckwitz, 18, to, Luz Adriana Beck, 20, both of Rock Springs, July 23, 2020.
Adam Tyler Fulmer, 25, to, Chellsei Renee (Brown) Bittner, 29, both of Rock Springs, July 24, 2020.
Michael Stirling Miller, 27, to, Katelynn Anne Prather, 24, both of Rock Springs, July 27, 2020.
Mike Jordy Mendoza Rivera, 22, to, Brianna Dawn Robertson, 21, both of Rock Springs, July 27, 2020.
Kenneth Ryan Jackelen, 32, to, Nicole Lynn (Gresham) Lowe, 41, both of Green River, July 28, 2020.
Derek Evan Overy, 21, to Natalya Rose Robberson, 21, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2020.
Cody Lee Mullen, 27, to, Regina Marie Meyer, 23, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2020.
Dallin Trent Alden, 23, to, Katie Lee Andreasen, 32, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2020.
Mark David Pedri, 32, of Rock Springs, to, Carrie Lynn McCarthy, 29, of, Los Angeles, California, July 30, 2020.
Shawn Irl Craig, 46, to, Sara Diann (Urbigkit) Allison, 43, both of Green River, July 31, 2020.
Ezekiel Ian Duckworth, 36, to, Danelle Irene (Tong) Smith, 36, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 3, 2020.
Curtis Max Mitchell, 29, to Karly Horton, 25, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 4 2020.
Zachary Dalton Fryer, 23, to, Baylee Lychelle Barney, 24, both of Green River, Aug. 6, 2020.
Joseph Michael Dery, 34, to, Ashley Nicole Martin, 35, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 6, 2020.
Christopher Allen Pate, 30, to, Raina Faith Cleveland, 26, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 7, 2020.
Jesse Ray Boyles, 31, of Mountain View, to, Kelly Nicolle(Glidden) Watson, 28, of Rock Springs, Aug.7, 2020.
