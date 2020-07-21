SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office: June 1-12, 2020
Jarad William Magurany, 30, to, Mingyue Lu, 26, both of Rock Springs, June 1, 2020.
Christopher Gene Doan, 34, to, Dynee Lee Piersall, 27, both of Rock Springs, June 2, 2020.
Eduardo Villalobos, 32, of Green River, to, Elizabeth Rodriguez Gonzalez, 25, of Rock Springs, June 2, 2020.
Clinton Charles Albert Landon, 35, to, Shaurie Lyon, 28, both of Green River, June 2, 2020.
Timothy David Buffington, 27, to, Merissa Mae Jackson, 25, both of Rock Springs, June 2, 2020.
Allen Chance Malmstrom, 26, to Mckenzie Lynn Legault, 26, both of Rock Springs, June 5, 2020.
Eric Michael Adams, 45, to, Sabrina Diana (Wright) Ray, 49, both of Rock Springs, June 5, 2020.
Paul Michael Carnahan, 34, to, Mrianna May Skorcz, 27, both of Rock Springs, June 5, 2020.
Blaine Howard Mccauley II, 51, of Salt Lake City, Utah to Jane Hovey (Hovey) Guymon, 50, of Rock Springs, June 8, 2020.
Clayton Roy Russell, 19, to, Rebecca Lynn Riggle, 19, both of Rock Springs, June 8, 2020.
John Paul Mackrell, 27, to, Amber Rachelle Klepper, 25, both of Vernal, Utah June 8, 2020.
Isaiah Anthony Munoz, 24, to, Grace Marie Shields, 23, both of Green River, June 9, 2020.
Austin James Steffen, 28, to, Mayra Alejandra Muci-Castaneda, 25, both of Green River, June 9, 2020.
Joseph Andrew Keith Jr, 66, of Boulder, to, Linda Aileen (Le Monie) Brough, 66, of Rock Springs, June 9, 2020.
Stuart J Chrusciel, 34, to, Kristina Jozetta (Morales) Mortensen, 27, both of Rock Springs, June 9, 2020.
Luis Daniel Meraz Rivera, 23, to, Vanessa Esmeralda Ramos Delgadillo, 20, both of Rock Springs, June 10, 2020.
Cory Dean Dupape, 53, to, Nichole l. Wenzel, 40, both of Rock Springs, June 11, 2020.
Cody Keith Fletcher, 44, of Rock Springs, to, Heather Michelle (Crowe) Phelps, 42, of Pinedale, June11, 2020.
Richard John Pieper, 34, to, Angela Marie Thatcher, 32, both of Rock Springs, June 12, 2020.
Dakota Ryan Norberg, 21, to, Nicole Renae Thompson, 21, both of Rock Springs, June 12, 2020.
William Jose Da Silva, 43, to, Jennifer Jo Tisdale, 43, both of Green River, June 12, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.