SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office Nov. 2-13, 2020.
Dylan Jacob Vangeison, 22, to Aaliyah Skylar Brady, 20, both of Green River, Nov. 2, 2020.
Jakob Klyde Olson, 26, to Camila (Wamsley) Bozner, 37, both of Rock Springs, Nov. 10, 2020.
Adalberto Campos Campos, 37, to Sylvia Rodriguez, 28, both of Rock Springs, Nov. 10, 2020.
Mark William Rembacz, 51, to Kimberly Elizabeth Emerson, 45, both of Rock Springs, Nov. 12, 2020.
Mathew Allen Poll, 27, to Mikenna Marie Palmer, 21, both of Rock Springs, Nov. 13, 2020.
Forrest Duane Ruby, 65, Jessie Marie (Williams) Jones, 70, both of Superior, Nov. 13, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.