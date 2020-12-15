SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office Nov. 30 to Dec. 10, 2020.
Mejia, Rigoberto Rodriguez, 50, to, Marbella Parra Rosales, 50, both of Rock Springs, Nov. 30, 2020.
James Edward Sing, 50, to, Angelia Lynn (Foxworth) Henley, 49, both of Rock Springs, Nov. 30, 2020.
Daniel Lee Tesch, 63, to, Patricia Ann Lucero, 55, both of Green River, Dec. 3, 2020.
Brandon Shane Defoor Sr., 47, to, Melissa Lynn Cisneros, 37, both of Rock Springs, Dec. 3, 2020.
John MacDonald Hartley, 39, to, Jamie Ruth Darnell, 40, both of Green River, Dec. 3, 2020. Johan Torres, 18, to Estefania Diaz Alcaraz, 20, both of Rock Springs, Dec. 8, 2020.
Craig Daniel Wilk, 32, to Megan Paige Casados, 26, both of Rock Springs, Dec. 10, 2020.
Kellen Seth Hansen, 22, of Afton, to, Mashayla Marie Hurdsman, 22, of Rock Springs, Dec. 10, 2020.
