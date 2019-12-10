SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office:
Taylor James Peel, 22, to, Kimberly Ann Barry, 21, both of Green River, Nov. 26,2019.
Jay Howard Spencer, 52, of Neola, Utah, to, Monica Beth (Edwards) Wall, 54, of Rock Springs, Nov. 27, 2019.
John Edward Sellers, 54, to Pamela Yvette (Legette) Robinson, 48, both of Rock Springs, Dec. 2, 2019.
Ethan Lauren Sullivan, 25, to, Elizabeth Chase Prater, 22, both of Rock Springs, Dec. 3, 2019.
