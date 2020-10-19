SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office: Oct. 13-16, 2020.
Christopher Sturdevant Dean-Taylor, 32, to Cassidy Baird, 24, both of Rock Springs, Oct. 13, 2020.
Justin Roy Poyser, 30, to, Stacy Coleen Casey, 27, both of Rock Springs, Oct. 16, 2020.
Steven Wesly Chidester, 41, to, Amanda Marie (Howell) Chidester, 36, both of Little America, Oct.16, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.