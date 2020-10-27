SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office: Oct. 19-23, 2020.
Jason David Hagberg, 32, to, Shenyce Stephanie Plemel, 29, both of Salem, Massachusetts, Oct. 19, 2020.
Austin Todd Davis, 25, to, Megan Diane Froman, 22, both of Rock Springs, Oct. 19, 2020.
Tyler Mark Brown, 24, of New Berlin, Wisconsin, to, Lindsay Jill Hodgs, 26, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Oct. 19, 2020.
Howard Neal Claypool Jr., 48, to, Juliet Elizabeth Fizer, 39, both of Rock Springs, Oct. 20, 2020.
Joshua Aaron Barron, 25, to, Jamie Mae Fauvelle, 21, both of Rock Springs, Oct. 20, 2020.
Victor Russell Adkins, 50, to, Fouei Cho Saelee, 45, both of Rock Springs, Oct. 21, 2020.
Kyler James Abbott, 26, to, Kylei Dawn Allred, 24, both of Green River, Oct. 22, 2020.
Antonio Avina Gonzalez, 25, to, Manuela Yazmin Esquivel Hernandez, 29, both of Rock Springs, Oct. 23, 2020.
