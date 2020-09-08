SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office: Sept. 2-4, 2020.
Keenan Michael Wilson, 18, to, Maryrebekah Ingelein Shafe, 20, both of Green River, Sept. 2, 2020.
David Levi Gil, 37, to, Mary Nicole Kirk, 33, both of Rock Springs, Sept. 3, 2020.
Daniel Lee Reed, 31, to, Joy Anna (Bjorklund) Springer, 33, both of Rock Springs, Sept. 4, 2020.
Glenn Thomas Etzel, 66, of Spring Glen, Utah, to, Kathleen Xiras (Xiras) Parker, 65, of Rock Springs, Sept. 4, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.