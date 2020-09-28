SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office: Sept. 21-24, 2020.
Kuldeepkumar Chaudhari, 26, of Chadron, Nebraska, to, Maria Diaz Estrada, 27, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Sept. 21, 2020.
Benjamin Michael Santhuff, 43, to, Sarah Kay Turner, 39, both of Rock Springs, Sept. 22, 2020.
Tristin Thomas Smith, 23, to, Anamarie Melgoza, 18, both of Rock Springs, Sept. 22, 2020.
Stephen David Berry, 62, of Green River, to, Rattana (Sea Jouw) Barry of Little America, Sept. 24, 2020.
