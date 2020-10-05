SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office: Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Luis Fernando Melgoza Zarate, 24, to Kaylee Elise Plott, 21, both of Green River, Sept. 28, 2020.
Kimberly Ann Holland, 30, to, Jessica Dawn Schneider, 29, both of Rock Springs, Sept. 28, 2020.
John Joseph Mazur, 66, to, Kecia Kaye (Odle) Young, 45, both of Rock Springs, Sept. 30, 2020.
Brandon Allan Jones, 36, to, Terralynn Birrell Babb Cardoso, 28, both of Rock Springs, Oct. 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.