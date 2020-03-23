SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office:
Gary Alan Masters, 56, to, Staci Ann Erker, 47, both of Green River, March 16, 2020.
Matthew Lawrence Duran, 20, to, Krystal Magana, 21, both of Rock Springs, March 17, 2020.
Jesse Eugene Reed IV, 26, to, Baylee Marie Wadsworth, 20, both of Rock Springs, March 17, 2020.
Kyle Steven Koritnik, 31, to, Emily Anne Bradford, 22, both of Rock Springs, March 19, 2020.
Tyler James McAdams, 22, of Bedford, to Lynzi Rebecca Johnson, 20, of Green River, March 19, 2020.
