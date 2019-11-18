SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office:
Joshua Steven Bell, 30, to, Makia Kenzie Sherman, 26, both of Rock Springs, Nov. 5, 2019.
Kenneth Luke Haworth, 40, to, Kari Dawn Baker, 37, both of Rock Springs, Nov. 6, 2019.
Joshua Jeremy Rodriguez, 34, to, Ariel Allen, 28, both of Rock Springs, Nov. 7, 2019.
Marysa Elizabeth Marion, 20, to, Chas Marie Aburassa, 25, both of Rock Springs, Nov. 7, 2019.
Christopher Arhur Mitchell, 45, to, Korinne Marie Jones, 37, both of Green River, Nov. 8, 2019.
Koalby Christopher Owens, 27, to, Baylee Marie Morgan, 23, both of Green River, Nov. 11, 2019.
Peter Richard Landis, 64, to, Donna Michelle (Padgett) Pethtel, 59, both from Lyman, Nov. 14, 2019.
Harry Holler Jr, 78, to, Elizabeth Anne (Ebersold) Downing, 73, both of Green River, Nov. 15, 2019.
