SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office:
Christopher Alan Wardell, 32, to Lacey Ann (Bauer) Moody, 36, both of Green River, Oct. 28, 2019.
Jorge Adalid Ramirez-Soto, 43, to Carla Julieta Ochoa Mendez, 33, both of Amarillo, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019.
Thomas Ray Wiekhorst, 43, to Shelly Rae (Laskowski) Peterson, 43, both of Green River, Oct. 29, 2019.
Matthew Trent Dillon, 39, to Brandi Lee Chatterley, 42, both of Rock Springs, Oct. 30, 2019.
Hector Arnoldo Quinonez Baca, 28, to Yarely Yamileth Moreno Lopez, 28, both of Rock Springs, Oct. 30, 2019.
Joshua Wiley David Coursey, 45, to Dawn Marie (Ash) Trujillo, 45, both of Green River, Oct. 30, 2019.
Brandon Lee Garcia, 31, to Lexa Rae Comstock, 29, both of Rock Springs, Nov. 1, 2019.
Dean Jay Muir, 52, to Michelle (Robinson) Muir, 49, both of Rock Springs, Nov. 1, 2019.
