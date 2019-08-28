SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office:
Randy Joe Calkins, 60, to Joan (Kindzierski) Williams, 51, both of Green River, July 29, 2019.
Andrew Walter Crouch, 25, to Megan Lee Lord, 22, both of Rock Springs, July 29, 2019.
Porter Harley Campbell, 18, to Megan Lee Anderson, 19, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2019.
James Garrett Wilson, 23, to Sadie Rose Bishop, 22, both of Green River, Aug. 1, 2019.
Jeremy Patrick Jenkins, 26, to Ashley Kaye Ochsner, 26, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 2, 2019.
Jon Brian Tibbets, 52, to Lauguet Marie Sintek, 51, both of Green River, Aug. 2, 2019.
Joshua Paul Jennings, 19, to Breanna Nicole Guilfoyle, 20, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 16, 2019.
Shaun Francis Tobin, 35, to Brianna Farley Forrest, 36, both of Green River, Aug. 16, 2019.
Dawson Evan Tremelling, 25. to Karlee Joy Mivshek, 26, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 16, 2019.
Marshall Alan Burt, 43, to Theresa Lynn (Avery) Schlappi, 47, both of Green River, Aug. 16, 2019.
