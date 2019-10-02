SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office include:
Weston Erwin Lamb, 31, to Jack Emilio Costantino, 35, both of Rock Springs, Sept. 23, 2019.
Nathan Jay Schwartz, 36, to Joanna Ladean Ross, 28, both of Rock Springs, Sept. 23, 2019.
Walter Geovanni Miguel Mendez, 31, to Claudia Lizzeth Honduras Hernandez Osorio, 37, both of Rock Springs, Sept. 24, 2019.
Shawn Edward Tucker, 32, to Shantel Rose Bustos, 30, both of Rock Springs, Sept. 26, 2019.
