ROCK SPRINGS — The fines, forfeitures, court costs and bonds and the date they appeared in the Rock Springs Municipal Court of Judge George Scott Nelson include:
Presley R. Faler, 414 1/2 Q St., Rock Springs, shoplifting, first offense, $310, June 4.
Aidan C. Barker, 1804 Elk St. No. 59, Rock Springs, unlawful possession of tobacco, first offense, $110, June 4.
Michael E. Barb, 16322 W. Riverview Drive, Post Falls, Idaho, failure to maintain liability coverage, dismissed, June 4.
John M. Barb, 16322 W. Riverview Drive, Post Falls, Idaho, failure to maintain liability coverage, dismissed, June 4.
Hector Eduardo Mariscal, 1015 Walnut St. No. 7, Rock Springs, speeding, 46 mph in a 35, $80, June 4.
Kevin Elkin, 2475 Cascade Drive No. 122, Rock Springs, speeding, 45 mph in a 30, $90, June 4.
Robert N. Houston, 36 Blair Ave., Rock Springs, hit-and-run with unattended property, $510, June 4.
Hope Roby, 2145 Century Blvd. No. 6, Rock Springs, failure to maintain liability coverage, dismissed, June 4.
Margaret Politi, 2475 Cascade Drive NO. 123, Rock Springs, parking violation, $20, June 4.
Emilia J. Slater, 3211 Magnolia Drive, Rock Springs, failure to maintain liability coverage, dismissed, June 4.
Melanie Daley, 8 Moses Drive, Rock Springs, speeding, 41 mph in a 30, $80, June 4.
Allyson Cross, 2831 Morgan Circle, Rock Springs, handicapped parking violation, $80, June 4.
Sandra S. Pacheco, 122 Agate, Rock Springs, speeding, 40 mph in a 30, $70, June 4.
Tervor Gunyan, 902 McCarty Ave., Rock Springs, resisting or interfering with lawful arrest and unlawful possession of tobacco, first offense, $470; and in city parks after hours, first offense, and curfew violation, first offense, forfeiture, June 4.
Catherine Murphy, 92 Quadrant Drive, Rock Springs, speeding, 40 mph in a 25, $90, June 5.
Jaquan Lynons Smith, 1008 McCarty Ave. Apartment E, Rock Springs, unlawful possession of tobacco, first offense, dismissed, June 5.
Omar A. Dozal Montano, 45 Purple Sage Road No. 126, Rock Springs, failure to maintain liability coverage, second offense, dismissed, June 5.
James Ryan Hughes, 815 Woodruff Ave., Rock Springs, driving under the influence, first offense, suspended 90-day jail sentence, one year of unsupervised probation and $970, June 5.
Carolyn Hansen Canestrini, 2312 Westview Ave., Rock Springs, speeding, 56 mph in a 45, $80, June 5.
Gerald Williams, 105 First St., Rock Springs, speeding, 44 mph in a 35, $70, June 5.
Bianca Silva, 1508 Ninth St. No. 16, Rock Springs, curfew violation, first offense, $50, June 5.
Zyaire M. Hughes, 1700 Swanson Drive No. 12, Rock Springs, curfew violation, first offense, $50, June 5.
Snow White, 1700 Swanson Drive No. 105A, Rock Springs, curfew violation, first offense, $100, June 5.
Jaden Gil, 1409 Kimberly Ave., Rock Springs, throwing stones or missiles, work restitution, $110, June 5.
Thomas G. Wiggen, 324 P St., Rock Springs, drunk in public, first offense, $260, June 5.
Karly Omalley, 215 Virginia St., Rock Springs, turning violation with accident, $210, June 5.
Juan J. Barragan, 1700 Swanson Drive No. 281, Rock Springs, riot and physical breach of peace, first offense, work restitution, $260, June 5.
Elizabeth Claire Schaefer, 4009 Madison Drive No 11D, Rock Springs, speeding, 41 mph in a 30, $80, June 5.
George E. Moon, 284 W. Camilo Drive, Citrus Springs, Florida, driving under the influence, second offense, hit-and-run with attended property, speeding too fast for conditions with accident, and traffic control signal violation with accident, 180-day jail sentence with 170 days credit, two years of unsupervised probation and $,1390, June 6.
Hunter G. Grandy, 222 Gateway Blvd. No. 155, Rock Springs, curfew violation, first offense, $100, June 6.
Victor J. Bertagnolli, 25 Pine Drive, Cora, expired or improper vehicle registration, $120, June 6.
Herbert W. Higgs, 92 Victor Road, Rock Springs, restriction on sale, gift, and use of tobacco, $160, June 6.
Brandon Meradith, 2311 Sierra Road, Rock Springs, expired or improper vehicle registration, $120, June 6.
Madeline M. Erickson, 1600 Massachusetts Court, Green River, failure to yield right of way with accident, $200, June 6.
Reef K. Rolich, 1305 Cottonwood Drive, Rock Springs, speeding, 42 mph in a 30, $80, June 6.
Kenneth Petty, 121 Cottonwood St., Rock Springs, handicapped parking violation, dismissed, June 6.
Sergio Vazquez-Martinez, 222 Gateway Blvd. No. 79, Rock Springs, failure to maintain liability coverage, dismissed, June 6.
Barbara A. Gunyan, 901 McCarty Ave., Rock Springs, failure to maintain liability coverage, dismissed, June 6.
Lance A. Glammeier, 4201 W. Valhalla Blvd. No. 9, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, traffic control signal violation with accident, $200, June 6.
Thomas M. Latta, 822 Gaffney St., The Villages, Florida, speeding, 41 mph in a 30, $90, June 6.
Nolberto A. Hiler Mendez, 103 Steamboat Drive, Rock Springs, driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense, turning violation with accident, and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense, 180-day jail sentence with 172 days suspended and one day credit and $760, June 6.
Natanel Pinkerton, 1320 Second W. Ave., Kemmerer, turning violation with accident, $210, June 7.
Lisa R. Hamblin, 301 N. Main St. No. 6, Layton, Utah, speeding, 62 mph in a 35, $200, June 7.
Chas M. Aburassa, 2156 Century Blvd. No. 106, Rock Springs, failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense, dismissed, June 7.
Josie Lopez, 1425 Thompson St. No. 1, Rock Springs, speeding, 43 mph in a 30, $80, June 7.
Ashlyn Morgando, 817 Burr Drive, Rock Springs, speeding, 40 mph in a 30, $70, June 7.
Dana Jones, Daisy Ave., Rock Springs, failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense, speeding, 44 mph in a 35, $260, June 7.
Gerardo Bribiescas Martinez, 600 Rhode Island, Rock Springs, furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors, first offense, dismissed, $660, June 10.
Carl Campbell, 1110 Single Tree Drive, Green River, careless driving with accident, $210, June 10.
Maurgan Porter, 3156 Pear Pond Court, Grand Junction, Colorado, speeding, 44 mph in a 30, $90, June 10.
Skylar A. Beltran, 745 Connecticut Ave., Rock Springs, riot and physical breach of peace, first offense, $260, June 10.
William John Wilson, 384 Desert Lane, Rock Springs, failure to maintain single lane, $110, June 10.
Adam M. Pinegar, 109 Reed St., Rock Springs, speeding, 34 mph in a 25, $60, June 10.
Tiffany Jolley, 1040 Elm Way, Rock Springs, speeding, 49 mph in a 30, $110, June 10.
Kenneth Beckstead, P.O. Box 266, Lyman, speeding, 44 mph in a 35, $70, June 10.
Michelle Taylor, 520 Lombard, Green River, traffic control signal violation, $110, June 10.
Nelson Gonzalez Zelaya, 1804 Elk St. No. 200, Rock Springs, speeding, 40 mph in a 30, $60, June 10.
Robert Leon Zotti, 2105 Prairie Ave., Rock Springs, failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense, dismissed, June 10.
Belle Epperson, 2475 Cascade Drive No. 139, Rock Springs, handicapped parking violation, dismissed, June 10.
Edith Chavarria Chavez, 650 Temple Circle, Rock Springs, speeding, 40 mph in a 30, $60, June 10.
Brandon Mead, 1420 California Way, Green River, expired or improper vehicle registration, $120, June 10.
Phillipe Barbeau, 427 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs, parking violation, $20, June 10.
Haili J. Swain, 804 Connecticut Ave., Rock Springs, daytime curfew violation, first offense, $100, June 10.
Debreaunt I. Haskin, P.O. Box 1296, Queen Creek, Arizona, speeding, 45 mph in a 30, and driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense, $470, June 10.
Basia Koritnik, 1180 Palisades Court, Rock Springs, speeding, 48 mph in a 35, $80, June 10.
Brian S. Kelsey, 269 Sonata Lane, Rock Springs, speeding, 40 mph in a 30, $70, June 10.
Richard M. Barnes, 1325 Cottonwood Drive, Rock Springs, riot and physical breach of peace, first offense, suspended three-day jail sentence with three months of unsupervised probation, June 10.
Kenneth J. Martin, 2223 Reagan Ave. No. 202, Rock Springs, speeding, 50 mph in a 35, $90, June 10.
Morgan C. Weskamp, 822 West, Rock Springs, speeding, 46 mph in a 35, $90, June 10.
Brayden N. Reeves, 110 Morning Glory Way, Rock Springs, daytime curfew violation, first offense, $50, June 10.
Uriel Jacobo-Parra, 443 Valley View St. No. 14, Rock Springs, drunk in public, second offense, $160, June 10.
Karla Orozco, 904 Willamette Drive, Rock Springs, failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense, dismissed, June 11.
Jessica L. Wright, 66 Purple Sage Road No. 6, Rock Springs, speeding, 35 mph in a 25, and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense, $310, June 11.
Dewayne E. Brashier, 1430 9th St. Room 226, Rock Springs, failure to maintain liability coverage, second offense, $555, June 11.
Dillon L. Thomas, 2250 Wyoming, Green River, expired or improper vehicle registration, $120; and driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense, and failure to maintain liability coverage, dismissed, June 11.
Amanda Duncombe, 45 Eden W. First S. Road, Eden, speeding, 41 mph in a 30, $80, June 11.
Kiana Bingham, 1722 Imperial Drive Unit A304, Rock Springs, unlawful possession of tobacco, second offense, $160, June 12.
Justin Mullins, 405 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, first offense, $410, June 12.
Elisha Fry, 507 G St. No. 1, Rock Springs, restriction of sale, gift, and use of tobacco, $160, June 12.
Anthony Stradley, 272 Chardonnay Lane, Rock Springs, speeding, 50 mph in a 35, $80, June 12.
Emily Stone, 5020 Springs Drive Lot 33, Rock Springs, speeding, 50 mph in a 30, $110, June 12.
Katelyn Werner, P.O. Box 373, Kemmerer, entering or crossing roadway with accident, $210, June 12.
Curtis Jaggers, 222 Gateway Blvd. No. 95, Rock Springs, speeding, 42 mph in a 30, $80, June 13.
Wade Luplow, 1570 Game Creek Lane, Victor, Idaho, speeding, 48 mph in a 35, $80, June 13.
Michael Hildebrant, 375 Hackberry, Green River, vehicle registration required, improper display of tabs, dismissed, June 13.
Lorraine Blackie, 201 Mountain View Drive, Rock Springs, failure to maintain liability coverage, dismissed, June 13.
Todd R. Alvarado, Rock Springs, drunk in public, first offense, one-day jail sentence, June 13.
Pamela Anderson, 1521 Kari Ave., Rock Springs, speeding too fast for conditions with accident, $200, June 13.
David Leonard, 1829 W. Aries Circle, Salt Lake City, Utah, drunk in public, first offense, $160, June 14.
