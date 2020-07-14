SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Aluisha Marlena Reanne Mais, 27, of Green River was arrested on July 13 on an arrest and hold order for an alleged probation/parole violation; and alleged using or under the influence of a controlled substance; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than three grams, first offense.
Tony James Martinez, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested on July 13 for alleged interference with a peace officer, interfering with or resisting arrest; driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license, first offense; a stop sign violation; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, second offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
