SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Timothy Scott Kelly, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested July 11 for an arrest and hold order for an alleged probation violation; and for alleged unlawful possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, first offense; expired or improper vehicle registration; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Jaron Michael Campbell, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested July 12 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and possession when prohibited, having measurable blood alcohol concentration.
Brooke Linn Dawn Cottrell, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested July 12 for alleged unlawful possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than three-tenths of a gram, first offense.
Michael Cruz Lucero, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested July 12 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and criminal entry.
Jhadon Robert Michael Curry, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested July 12 for alleged criminal; wearing or carrying concealed weapons; drunk in public, first offense; and wrongful taking or disposing of property, less than $1,000.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.