SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kristopher Albert Lamoreauz, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested May 27 for alleged shoplifting, third offense.
Linda Jean Lamoreaux, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested May 27 for allegedly aiding and abetting a misdemeanor.
Glen Dale Pipkin, 60, of Rock Springs was arrested May 27 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense; and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Tanna Marie Kirk, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested May 27 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
