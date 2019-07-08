ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department reported multiple arrests:
Kierra Michelle Anderson, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested July 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Kaitlyn Elizabeth LeBlanc, 25, of Layton, Utah, was arrested July 5 on a warrant.
Timmy L. Sampley, Jr. was arrested July 5 for an alleged parole violation.
Myranda L. Whallon was arrested July 5 for alleged wrongful taking/disposing of property, less than $1,000.
Rebecca Linda M. Pineda, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested July 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and driving on roadway, maintain single lane.
John David St. Clair, 57, of Lynnwood, Washington, was arrested July 6 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Aluisha Marlena Reanne Mais, 26, of Green River was arrested July 7 on warrants for alleged theft, less than $1,000; and shoplifting, less than $1,000.
For a complete jail roster, click on “Records” at www.rocketminer.com.
