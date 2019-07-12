ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department reported multiple arrests:
Kayte M. Alvey was arrested July 11 for alleged shoplifting, conceals, first offense.
Garrett Cody Lee Watts, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested July 11 for allegedly driving while license was canceled, suspended or revoked, second offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on “Records” at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.