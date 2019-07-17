ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department reported multiple arrests:
Shania Taylor Faries, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested July 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense; and duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property.
Kelly Duane Hardwick, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested July 16 for an alleged probation violation stemming from an original charge of unauthorized use of vehicles.
