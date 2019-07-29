ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department reported multiple arrests:
Thomas Daniel Courtney, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested July 27 for allegedly violating a protection order.
Kyle Lee Ogden, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested July 27 for allegedly obtaining property by false pretenses, more than $1,000; and violating a protection order.
Jose Adan Barrientos Secena, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested July 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; no driver's license; and failure to provide proof of liability coverage.
Amanda Ada Stokes, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested July 27 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Dennis Jay Gross, 65, of Rock Springs was arrested July 28 for alleged riot and verbal breach of peace, first offense; drunk in public, first offense; and an open container violation.
Brennan Wood MacArthur, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested July 28 for alleged hit-and-run with unattended property.
Richard Keith Maier, 45, of Missoula, Montana, was arrested July 28 for alleged fraud by check, less than $1,000.
Stefane Dee Sarcletti, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested July 28 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and resisting or interfering with an arrest.
Bobby Evan Smith, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested July 29 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Evelyn Smith, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested July 29 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Records" at www.rocketminer.com.
