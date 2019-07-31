ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department reported multiple arrests:
Jonathan Ted Cheadle, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested July 30 for alleged failure to maintain owner liability coverage, first offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic; and driving while under the influence, first offense.
Melque B. Martinez, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested July 30 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second or subsequent offense; hit-and-run with unattended property; and resisting or interfering with an arrest.
Clara Tereasa Siebrecht, 52, of Rock Springs was arrested July 30 for allegedly defrauding an innkeeper, less than $1,000; and trespassing.
Brian Christopher Sutler, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested July 30 on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on an original charge of drunk in public, first offense.
