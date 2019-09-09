ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department reported multiple arrests:
Evan M. Casey was arrested Sept. 7 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Kyle B. Casey was arrested Sept. 7 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Sierra A. Hilty was arrested Sept. 6 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Morghan D. McGill was arrested Sept. 6 on a warrant.
Chandlar D. Robertson, 18 of Kemmerer was arrested Sept. 8 for alleged sale or possession of alcohol with measurable blood alcohol concentration; and interfering or resisting arrest.
Wayne L. Schmidt was arrested Sept. 6 for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.
Leon D. Thienpont was arrested Sept. 8 for for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Nancy L. Whicker was arrested Sept. 8 for allegedly not having a driver's license and driving while under the influence, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
