ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department reported multiple arrests:
Adriana Patricia Contreras, 41, of Bay City, Oregon, was arrested July 12 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, three-tenths of a gram, first offense; and under the influence of a controlled substance.
Thomas J. Garrey was arrested July 12 for alleged breach of peace.
Michelle E. Judge, 37, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested July 12 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense; and under the influence of a controlled substance.
Cory L. Jenkins was arrested July 13 for alleged shoplifting, first offense.
Richard Anthony Kaumo, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested July 13 on warrants for three counts of allegedly obtaining property by false pretenses, more than $1,000; and two counts of fraud by check, more than $1,000.
Andrew Greg Wiggen, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested July 13 on warrants for alleged contempt of court; driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense within 10 years.
Robert Neil Houston, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested July 14 for allegedly sniffing glue and similar toxic vapors and resisting or interfering with an arrest.
Gustavo Adolfo Pelayo, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested July 14 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; failure to maintain single lane with accident; and failure to maintain owner liability coverage, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Records" at www.rocketminer.com.
