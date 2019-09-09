SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple arrests:
Brandon Jacob Matthew Bernal, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 9 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Cody Shane Hilstad, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence, third offense within 10 years.
Michael Brandon Mount, 30, of Green River was arrested Sept. 9 for allegedly driving while under the influence, third offense within 10 years.
Zachary Colton Griffiths, 28, of Green River was arrested Sept. 9 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense within 10 years.
