SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office reported multiple arrests:
Amy Lou Biermaker, 58, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was arrested July 17 for an alleged minimum speed limit violation, impeding traffic; headlamp violation; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Robert Joe Johnson, 52, of Rock Springs was arrested July 17 on warrants for alleged shoplifting, less than $1,000; and burglary.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Records" at www.rocketminer.com.
