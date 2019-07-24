SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office reported multiple arrests:
Huey Benson Conerly, 43, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested July 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; driving while under the influence, second offense within 10 years; and failure to maintain single lane.
Barbara Ann McKelvey, 56, of Green River was arrested July 23 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Shawna Rae Nilson, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested July 23 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Records" at www.rocketminer.com.
