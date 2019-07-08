SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple arrests:
Bertoldo Bustos, 29, of Pasco, Washington, was arrested July 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence, alcohol, eight-hundredths of a percent or more, first offense; interference with a peace officer, interferes with or resists an arrest; not carrying a driver’s license; consumption/possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by an operator of a vehicle, first offense; and on a warrant for an alleged parole violation.
Kristopher Albert Lamoreaux McClellan, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested July 5 for alleged interference with a peace officer, interferes with or resists an arrest.
Melque Martinez, 44 of Rock Springs was arrested July 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence, alcohol, eight-hundredths of a percent or more, first offense; and flashing signals violation, red light.
Josiah M. Milam, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested July 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence, alcohol, eight-hundredths of a percent or more, first offense; speeding, going 30 mph in a residential zone; driving while license was canceled, suspended or revoked, first offense; and not wearing a seat belt.
William Ralph Clark, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested July 6 for an alleged 24/7 program violation.
Solomon Levor Eden, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested July 6 for alleged reckless endangering, death or serious bodily injury; two counts of fleeing or attempt to elude police officers; two counts of reckless driving; vehicle registration violation, valid title, registration, plates or permits; and turning movements and required signals violation, signal 100 feet before turn.
Rachel B. Mason, 39, of Arvada, Colorado, was arrested July 6 for allegedly being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance.
Parker Thomas Simpson, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested July 7 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense; failure to maintain liability coverage, owner, first offense; vehicle registration violation, expired or improper registration; and driving while license was canceled, suspended or revoked, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Records" at www.rocketminer.com.
