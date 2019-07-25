SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office reported multiple arrests:
Michael Wayne Farris, 59, of Green River was arrested July 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Bruce Allen Rawson, 57, of Deer Park, Texas, was arrested July 24 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon; and use or possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Scott Redd Burnham, 63, of Rock Springs was arrested July 25 on a warrant for alleged assault.
Matthew James Davis, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested July 25 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Records" at www.rocketminer.com.
