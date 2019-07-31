SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office reported multiple arrests:
Jennifer Annette Espino, 36, of Fremont, California, was arrested July 30 for a driver's license violation; wrongful taking or disposing of property, less than $1,000; and on a warrant.
Andrew Scott Miller, 23, of Cheyenne was arrested July 30 on a warrant for two counts of alleged theft, less than $1,000.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Records" at www.rocketminer.com.
