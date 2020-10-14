AUG. 3
Joshua Wiley David Coursey to David Wiley David Coursey, Etal, Lot 10, River Cove Addition.
Travis L. Clark, Etux to Billie J. Vanlandingham, Pt. Lot 2, Block 31, UPRR 2nd RS.
Michael Timothy Bailey, Etux to Paden Baker, Etal, Lot 14, Morningside at RS phase one.
Anna Jones, Etal to Debra K. Currier, Etvir, Lot 4, Block 13, Green River Rancho Addition.
Gregory A. Lynch to Brittany L. Scott, Lot 18, Block 2, Pryde Addition.
Connie Lee Carroll, Etal to Holly M. Thompson, Lot 23, The Village Subdivision.
Shawna Nilson to Sherman Nilson, Etux, Lot 10, Block 5, Country Club Estates 3rd.
AUG. 4
Brandon M. Periman, Etux to Brandon Periman, Etux, Lot 14, Pronghorn Estates Subdivision.
AUG. 5
Michael J. Brady, Trustees to Guy M. Grace, Etux, Lots 18-19, Replat. Imperial Hts. L 1-9, B 1.
Michael J. Fields, Etal to Jesse C. Brungardt, Etux, Lot 13, White Mountain Estates 2nd.
Darrell A. Swensen, Etal to Darrell A. Swensen, Etal, Lot 7, Block 1, Mountainaire 5th.
Bradley Messick, Etal to Jonathon L. Allen, Etux, Lot 7, Echo Pointe Subdivision.
Haden Construction Inc. to Michael J. Fields, Etux, Lot 12, Estates at the Wind Rivers 2nd Addition.
Coulter J. Luce to Coulter J. Luce, Etux, Lot 61, Mountainaire Ranchetts 1st.
AUG. 6
Jeremy R. Adams to Robert Frank Adams, Lot 7, Billy Goat Subdivision.
FI Properties LLC to Stephanie Gregory, Pts. Sec. 1, T-23-N, R-91-W.
AUG. 7
John C. Raymond to Marshall Watkins, Lot 1, Rye Patch Estates.
Sherry M. Bowles to Marc Mondragon, Lot 20, Block 1, Laramie Addition.
Brandon S. Hunter, Etux to Brandon S. Hunter, Etux, Lot 69, Stonebrook Estates phase two Amended.
Basin Land Co. Ltd. to Hanover Land Co. LLC, N2NE4 Sec. 19, T-22-N, R-91-W.
William C. Lux, Etux to Mekel L. Salinas, Lot 6, Oregon Trails Subdivision phase nine.
Dorothy C. Bennett to Jorge Arellano, Etux, Lot 8, Block 2, Brooks Addition.
Bradley Evan Raney to Bradley E. Raney, Etux, Lot 11, Block 2, Canyon Terrace Addition.
AUG. 10
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Rahul N. Pawar, Etal, Lot 41, Estates at Whispering Pines phase two Corrected.
Jim Mitchell Spivack, Trustee to Greg Juel, Etux, Lot 35, Riverbend Addition.
Dale R. Patterson to Jerome D. Day, Lot 79, The Village Subdivision.
Paula Antila, Etal to Paula M. Antila, Lot 1, Block 2, Green River Rancho Addition.
Michael Foster, Etal to Kyle Michieli, Etux, Lot 130, Taylor Estates.
RKS Properties LLC to Dave L. Knoefler, Etal, Lot 4, Belmont Park phase one.
Kris K. Weidner to Kris K. Weidner, Etal, Lot 2, Block 1, Carson Addition.
Piyush Patel, Etal to Tony Dale Haliburton, Etal, Lot 17, Fox Run Subdivision phase six.
AUG. 11
Aaron P. Woolsey to James P. Boese, Etux, Lot 8, Block 37, UPRR 2nd RS.
AUG. 12
Devon Ralphs, Etal to Brent Lloyd, Etux, Lot 9, Sweetwater Station Addition phase one.
Corey A. Knezovich, Etal to Corey Knezovich, Lot 107, Belmont Addition.
AUG. 13
Shane Wilson to Julie M. Toman, Lot 8, Block 14, Amended Liberty Addition.
Terry R. Johnson, Etux to Edward J. Petty Sr., Etux, Lot 6, Block 9, UPRR 1st RS.
Edward N. Doody, Trustees to Robert A. Debernardi, Trustee, Lot 10, Estates at Whispering Pines phase one.
AUG. 14
Matthew Bryson Rauch to Brady Barlow, Lot 5, Block 1, Hoover Addition with adj. parcel.
Jeffre Cottrell, Etal to Andrew Nixon, Lot 39, Block 3, Country Club Est. 10th.
Paul E. Whitaker, Etal to Brendan S. Imlay, Etal, Lot 5, Block 1, Country Club Est. 6th.
Bruce A. Cheney, Etal to William James Whitfield, Etux, Lot 6, Block 1, Indian Knolls Subdivision.
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Jeffre B. Cottrell, Etux, Lot 113, Gunsight Estates phase three.
AUG. 17
M & R Development LLC to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lot 38, City’s Edge Subdivision.
Mark Dale, Etal to Mark D. Lane, Lot 18, Vineyards Subdivision phase one.
AUG. 18
Gun Sight Properties Inc. to Amundsen Construction Inc., Lot 88, Gunsight Estates phase three.
Noah B. Hopkins, Etux to Lawrence C. Burton, Etal, Lot 20, Summit View Estates phase one.
Scott Redden, Etal to Joseph D. Anderson, Etux, A Parcel NW4NW4 Sec. 17, T-25-N, R-105-W.
Meghan M. Tervort to Meghan M. Tervort, Etvir, Lot 9, Block 1, Amend. Country Club Est. 12th.
Reid E. Veal, Etux to Bruce L. Hansen, Lot 13 and Pt. Lot 12, Canyon Terrace Addition.
Tony Dale Haliburton, Etal to Michael D. Foster, Etux, Lot 27, Estates at the Wind Rivers 2nd Addition.
Janet L. Fly, Trustee to Quinn J. Crubel, Lot 82, Summit View East phase two.
AUG. 19
Norm Sve to Kylie M. Vasa, Etux, Lot 51, Fairway Estates Sub. phase five.
James M. Wertz Jr., Etux to Hallie K. Johnson, Lot 3, Block 6, Amend. Hospital Addition.
Jenny Zubatch to Frank James Winward, Sr., Lot 152, The Village Subdivision.
Ronald R. Stoken, Etux to James M Wertz, Jr., Etux, Lot 11, Block 4, Pioneer 2nd Addition.
AUG. 20
Jeraldine J. Jasperson, Trustee to Braxton L. Knight, A Parcel SE4NW4 Sec. 8, T-18-N, R-107-W.
Wallace M. Dean to Blaine James Lucas, Lot 18, City’s Edge Subdivision.
Eugene L. Spencer, Etal to Kenneth A. Ball, Etux, Lot 13, Tract A, Hutton Heights 5th.
AUG. 21
Casey Kendall to Casey E. Kendall, Lot 2, Hillside Heights Addition.
Jeffery D. Bates, Etal to Sandra Jones, Lot 11, Block 3, Country Club Estates 3rd.
AUG. 24
Gregory D. Richards, Etal to Gregory D. Richards, Etal, Lot 43, Sweetwater Downs phase one.
Larry Lloyd, Etal to Shane Neiderer, Etal, Lot 9, Sweetwater Downs phase one.
Ivan Harrison Diaz, Etal to Leah Faler, Lot 8, Block 12, Pilot Butte Addition with exceptions.
Jesse R. Abney, Trustees to Jack Daniel Goich, Lot 79, Replat. Century West 2nd.
Cody K. Fletcher, Etal to Cody K. Fletcher, Etux, Lot 52, Mountainaire 3rd.
Alexsander Loredo, Etux to Willard D. Purdum, Etux, Lot 30, Estates at the Wind Rivers 2nd Addition.
AUG. 25
Georgeen Harris to Harris Rentals LLC, Lots 18-20, Block 7, Crocker Addition.
Georgeen Harris to Georgeen Harris, Trustee, Lots 11-13, Block 6, Crocker Addition.
James W. High, Etux to George Gaviotis, Etux, Lots 9-10, Block 6, Crocker Addition.
Jake R. Mannikko to Jake R. Mannikko, Etux, Lot 116, Stonebrook Estates phase two.
AUG. 26
Charles D. Johns to Jeremy R. Adams, Etux, Lot 2, Block 5, Prairie Addition.
Cache Development LLC to Providence Properties LLC, Condo Unit 102, Silverado Business Park.
Kyle D. Talbott, Etux to Dorace J. Gann, Lot 22, Replat. Tract A, Windriver 2nd Addition.
Craig Steininger, Etal to Layne Joseph, Lot 4, Area Thirty3 Estates Subdivision.
John K. Matekovic, Etal to John K. Matekovic, Lot 16, Vineyards Subdivision phase one.
AUG. 27
Cyndi Lee McQuillan to Tanner M. McQuillan, Lot 1, Block 2, Country Club Estates 11th.
Douglas F. Guse, Etux to Douglas F. Guse, Trustees, Lot 17, S2 Lot 16, Block 50, UPRR 3rd RS.
Douglas F. Guse, Etux to Douglas F. Guse, Trustees, Lot 15, Belmont Park Subdivision phase one.
Douglas F. Guse, Etux to Douglas F. Guse, Trustees, Lot 18, Block 50, UPRR 3rd RS.
Martha M. Albert to Martha M. Albert, Trustee, Lot 6, Block 3, Hutton Heights 1st Addition.
Richard L. Mathis, Jr. to Richard L. Mathis, Jr., Trustees, Pt. Lots 18-19, Block 8, Original RS.
Kevin L. Scharfe to Garett B. Boulden, Easterly, 96.8, Lot 51, Belmont Addition.
Joseph C. “Joey” Douglas, Etal to Gregory Whicker, Etux, Lot 1, Block3, Frullo Addition.
AUG. 28
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Nathan Mikesell, Etux, Lot 85, Gunsight Estates phase three.
Allen M. Hafner to Matthew Benjamin Freze, Lot 6, Block 2, Mountain Fuel Addition.
Dana J. Martinez to Dana J. Martinez, Etal, Lot 9, Castle Heights PUD.
Montgomery Carlisle, Etux to Alejandro Peralta Velarde, Lot 1B, Replat. Lot 1, Mountain High Estate.
Gary E. Melvin, Trustees to Craig S. Barker, Lot 5, Block 2, Jackson Heights Addition.
R. Sterling Merrill, Etux to Alexander C. Meeks-Cole, Lot 25, Umbria Addition phase two.
White’s Real Estate & Development LLC to Mark Kohl, Lot 3, Block 20, Original RS.
Sweetwater Development Group LC to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lots 6-7, Foothills Crossing Sub. phase one.
AUG. 31
Matthew Russell, Etal to Robert E. Ryan, Etux, Lot 148, Taylor Estates.
Moses Urrutia, Etux to Nickolas Delacruz Adame, Lot 12, Block 8, Prospect Heights Addition.
Kristen Ryan, Etal to Cristina J. Anderson, Pt. Lot 4, Block 44, UP Coal Co Proposed 3rd.
Gail A. Thiemke to John Young, Etux, Lot 5, Block 2, Valley View Addition.
Mechamation LLC to Colter Thomas Hadden, Lot 4, Block 17, Central Coal & Coke Co. 2nd.
Virginia E. Turcato, Trustees to Darrell R. Turcato, Etal, A Parcel NW4NW4 Sec. 26, T-19-N, R-105-N.
Jonathon R. Hope, Etal to Tiffany N. Wilson, Lot 71, Summit View Estates phase two.
Melvin J. Lovato, Etal to Bruce L. Harris, Etux, Lot 77, Sweetwater Downs Sub. phase two.
Eric W. Ellis, Etal to Alan D. Duncan, Etux, Lot 7, Westridge Estates Sub. phase three.
Farshid Gholami Bavil Olyai to Carly Hawkins, Lot 7, Block 4, Hunters Preserve Add. PUD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.