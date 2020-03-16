FEB. 3
Quenten R. Wilde to Jason D. Walther, Etux, Lot 5, Block 2, Rio Mesa Subdivision.
Ronald L. Williams, Etux to Quenten R. Wilde, Easterly 98’ Lot 1, Block 38, UPRR 1st.
Gary L. Cukale, Jr., Etal to Gary L. Cukale, Jr., Lot 1, Block 1, Prairie Addition.
FEB. 4
Christine J. Haven to FI Properties LLC, SE4 Sec. 25, T-22-N, R-90-W.
Stephen R. Galley, Etux to Stephen R. Galley, Trustees, Lot 23, Block 5, Hutton Heights 8th Addition.
Brian James Rummel, Etal to Chris May, Lot 3, Block 7, Pioneer Addition.
James G. Corbitt to Shawn D. Corbitt, Lot 7, Windriver Addition phase two.
FEB. 6
Jeffrey Wagner to Proverbs Real Estate LLC, SW4SW4 Sec. 17, T-22-N, R-91-W.
Eric S. Price, Etal to Brenda Boynton, Lot 7, Block 8, Jamestown.
Derek H. Dodge to FI Properties LLC, S2NE4NW4, SE4NW4, W2W2 Sec. 1, T-23-N, R-91-W.
FEB. 7
Nathan R. Loe to Sarah E. Loe, Northerly 108’ Lot 5, Block 12 Original GR.
Amy Mascaro to Tyler L. Dick, Etux Lot 60, Northpark Village phase two.
Bryce E. Davis, Etal to Humberto B. Flores, Etux, Lot 4, Block 3, Amended Hickok Addition.
FEB. 10
Warren Schreiner, Etal to Stuart Chrusciel, Etal, A Portion Lot 55, Westridge Estates 1st.
James Zahrndt, Etal to FI Properties LLC, N2SW4 Sec. 35, T-22-N, R-96-W.
H & S Wild Horses LLC to Richard K. Jones, Condo Unit C, Building 2, Plumtree Village.
FEB. 11
Jamie L. Kerbs to Mario Haro Martinez, Lot 1, Block 2, Clark Addition.
Daniel A. King, Etal to James Hall, Etux, Lot 33, The Bluffs 2nd.
Hanover Land Co. LLC to Steve Rhinehardt, Etal, SW4SE4 Sec. 1, T-22-N, R-90-W.
Jason Dolce, Etux to William Bennett, Etux Lot 47, Fairway Estates Sub. phase four.
FEB. 12
Smart Dwellings LLC to Myron Gunyan, Etux, Lot 66, Clearview acres Sub. 1st Amendment.
Hugh L. Vance to FI Properties, W2SE4 Sec 27, SE4NE4 Sec. 33, T-22-N R-91-W.
Derek E. Tremelling, Etal to Halliburton Real Estate Services Inc., Lot 5, Gunsight Estates phase one.
Michael R. Wilkey to Halliburton Real Estate Services Inc., Pt. Lot 94, & Lot 95, Century West 2nd Replat. Lots 56-65.
William K. Wells, Etal to FI Properties LLC, S2S2 Sec 33, T-24-N, R-90-W.
Sean P. McGarvey to Sean P. McGarvey, Etux Lot 11, Dry Creek Subdivision phase three.
FEB. 13
Layos & Layos LP to Providence Properties LLC, Lots 1-2, Block 14, Lot 1 & Parts of Lot 2, Block 13 Hillside Add. Pt. Lot 17, Upland Addition & 4 parcels Sec. 35, T-19-N, R-105-W.
Maximillion Acosta, III to FI Properties LLC, W2NE4 Sec. 3, T-21-N, R-96-W.
Gerard Rosand, Etal to FI Properties LLC, SE4SE4 Sec. 21, T-22-N, R-91-W.
FEB. 14
Rocky S. Moeller, Etux to Randy G. Ellison, Lot 9, Block 7, Pioneer Addition.
Thomas Jason Franklin, Etux to Thomas Franklin, Trustees, Lot 57, Est. at Whispering Pines 2nd Corrected.
Eric Aanerud, Etux to Eric Aanerud, Trustees, Lot 13, Estates at the Wind Rivers 2nd.
Brian M. Harper, Etux to Brian M. Harper, Lot 157, Stonebrook Estates phase four.
FEB. 18
Halliburton Real Estate Services Inc. to Mark Dale, Etal, Lot 138, Taylor Estates.
Kyle D. Cooley to Halliburton Real Estate Services Inc., Lot 6, Block 5, UP Coal 4th Addition.
William Michael Maloney, Etux to Jeremy P. Jenkins, Lot 25, Pronghorn Estates.
Mark O. Borders, Etal to Richard Allen Leach, Etux, Lot 18, Arrowhead Springs phase one.
Casey Allen Olsen, Etal to Casey Olsen, A Parcel in Tr. 67D T-12-N, R-111-W.
FEB. 19
Castle Rock Veterinary LLC to Osborne Property Management LLC, A Tr. SW4 Sec 27, T-18-N, R-107-W.
FEB. 21
Nelson McThomas Investments to City of Rock Springs, 2 Parcels Sec. 5, T-18-N, R-105-W.
All Finance LLC to Gurmit Singh Purewal, Etal, SE4NE4 Sec. 3, T-23-N, R-90-W.
All Finance LLC to Ana-Em Dariyo Revocable Living Trust, SW4SE4 Sec. 5, T-22-N, R-96-W.
All Finance LLC to Dr. April Sinclair, NW4SE4 Sec. 5, T-22-N, R-96-W.
Michael Brewer, Etal to Nathon J. Collar, Etux, Lot 14, Block 6, Hutton Heights 2nd.
FEB. 24
Hunter’s Ridge Development Inc. to Diana Bettino, Lot 2, Gino Subdivision.
FEB. 25
Guadalupe Salazar, Etux to Jose Guadalupe Salazar, Etux, Lot 6, Boars Tusk Subdivision.
Donnette Petersen to Rodney Gust, Lot 3, Block 36, UPRR 1st GR.
FEB. 26
Glenda R. Clark, Etal to Blaise Sims, Lot 3, Block 32, Original GR.
Christopher T. Clark, Etux to Christopher T. Clark, Trustees, Lot 25, Cedar Ridge Subdivision.
Christopher T. Clark, Etux to Christopher T. Clark, Trustees, Lot 108, Cedar Springs Subdivision phase one.
New Peak Construction Co. LLC to Riley E. Olsen, Etux Lot 14, Lynn Subdivision.
John T. Pivic, Etux to John T. Pivic, Trustees, Lot 9, Oregon Trails Subdivision phase seven.
FEB. 27
Basin Land Co. Ltd. to Norman Ray, S2SW4 Sec. 25, T-22-N, R-96-W.
Coyote Land Springs Co. LLC to Hanover Land Co. LLC, SW4NW4 Sec. 35, T-22-N, R-90-W.
Coyote Springs Land Co. LLC to Fiodor Morozov, NW4 Sec. 5, T-21-N, R-90-W.
Elbert A. Towsley to Daniel Watje, SW4SE4 Sec 26, T-21-N, R-91-W.
Elbert A. Towsley to Daniel Watje, SE4SE4 Sec. 26, T-21-N, R-91-W.
Tony Dunn, Etal to Daniel Watje, SW4SW4 Sec. 15, T-23-N, R-90-W.
Susan Kriege to Daniel Watje, NW4SW4 Sec. 29, T-23-N, R-90-W.
David M. Clark to Daniel Watje, NE4SW4 Sec 17, T-22-N, R-92-W.
Robert D. Boren to Carrie L. Toomey, Etvir, Lot 31, Riverbend Addition.
Prairie Dog Properties LLC to Martin Mendoza Pacheco, Etal, Lot 1, Block 4, Booker Addition.
FEB. 28
Sarker Z. Sharmin to Michael James Nugent, NE4SW4 Sec. 23, T-22-N, R-93-W.
Sarker Z. Sharmin to Michael James Nugent, Etux, NW4SE4 Sec. 17, T-22-N, R-92-W.
Cory Bernard to Bridget A. Renteria, A Parcel E2W2 Sec 8, T-18-N, R-107-W.
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Cory Mitchell, Lot 105, Gunsight Estates phase three.
Smart Dwellings LLC to Amberly Strong, Etal, Lot 11, Block 7, Amend. Hospital Addition.
Dianwu Zhang to Dianwu Zhang, Etux, Lot 143, Stonebrook Estates phase four.
All West Investments LLC to Chelsea M. Cortez, Lot 22, Block 5, Central Coal & Coke Co 1st.
John Dunivin, Etux to Casey L. Sieloff, Lot 107 & 116, 1st Resub. Granger Park Subdivision.
MAR. 2
Danielle S. Olsen to Andrew D. McGahuey, Lot 36, Cedar Ridge Subdivision.
Casey L. Seiloff to Samuel Landreth, Etal, Lot 13, Block 10, Hutton Heights 4th Addition.
Koby Burraston to Ben C. Schultz, Lot 30, Block 9, Hutton Heights 4th Addition.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Insource West Properties Inc., Parts of Lot 5, Block 33, Original GR.
Dennis J. Carey, Etal to Monty Tanner, Etux, Lot 1, Block 2, Mountainaire 5th.
Oscar J. Shadley, Etal to Christopher G. Doan, Etal, Lot 37, Summit View Estates phase one.
Jerry Frank Jelouchan, Etal to Kristina M. Schneider, Etal, Lot 5, Block 8, Country Club Estates 3rd.
James P. Clark to Thomas D. Gajarski, Etal, Lot 2, Block 6, Amend. Glenarms 1st.
MAR. 3
Floyd A. Cornell to Oscar J. Shadley, Etux, Lot 47, Block 3, Country Club Est 10th.
Duane Crider Properties LLC to Jonathan J. Smith, Etal, Pt. Lots 4-6, Block 3, UPRR 3rd GR.
M & R Development LLC to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lot 25, City’s Edge Subdivision.
MAR. 4
Robert L. Guhl, Etux to Jody R. McKinney, Etux, Lot 2, Double J Subdivision.
Jody McKinney, Etux to Jordan K. Ditton, Etux, Lot 15, Block 1, Century West 1st.
New Peak Construction Co. LLC to Daniel S. Schumacher, Etux, Lot 15, Foothill Crossing Subdivision phase one.
Gary B. Frost, Etux to Alishea N. Blazich, Etvir, Lot 10, Block 3, Hutton Heights 5th Addition.
MAR. 5
Coyote Springs Land Co. LLC to SMV Corp., S2SE4, NW4SE4 Sec. 21, T-22-N, R-90-W.
Gerald R. Gragson, Trustees to FI Properties LLC, S2NW4 Sec 23, T-23-N, R-91-W.
Garey D. Lacey, Etal to Michael A. Christman, Lot 32, Mountainaire Ranchetts 1st.
Reece Martin, Etal to Reece Taylor Martin, Lot 4, Block 6, Century West Sub. 1st.
MAR. 6
Karson C. Cole to Derek J. Gauthier, Lot 40, Morning Side at RS phase one.
Rex W. Headd, Etal to Trysten Nelson, W2 Lot 24, Block 11, UP Coal 4th Addition.
Charles J. Barwick, Etux to Cody L. Anglesey, Etux, Lot 10, Block 3, Paxton Webb Addition.
MAR. 9
Ryan Hofer, Etux to National Residential Nominee Service Inc., Lot 34, Block 2, Glenarms 2nd Addition.
National Residential Nominee Service Inc. to Brian C. Barton, Lot 34, Block 2, Glenarms 2nd Addition.
Howard R. Leeper to Howard R. Leeper, Trustee, Lot 7, Block 6, Prairie Addition.
David W. Neher, Etal to David W. Neher, Trustees, A Parcel SE4 Sec. 35, T-18-N, R-107-W with exceptions.
Fred B. Urrutia to Jackson T. Jensen, Lot 7, Block 6, Country Club Estates 3rd.
Marsha D. Davidson, Trustee to Shawn Whitmore, Etux, Lot 8, Oregon Trails Phase IV.
William Michael Maloney, Etal to Cassandra R. Vincelette, Etvir, Lot 3, Block 3, Colony Coal Co. Addition.
MAR. 10
Richard W. Copsey, Etal to Sarah E. Keller, Lot 16, White Mountain Estates 1st.
Jillian M. Weinreich to Richard W. Copsey, Etux, Lot 6, Estates at the Wind Rivers.
John T. Price to John T. Price, Etux, Lot 11, Block 2, Rio Mesa Subdivision.
Christina B. Mackey, Etal to Christina B. Mackey, Pt. SE4SW4 Sec. 8, T-25-N, R-105-W.
Christina B. Mackey to Scott J. Shinkle, Etux, Pt. SE4SW4 Sec. 8, T-25-N, R-105-W.
Pete F. Delaurante, Trustee to Pete F. Delaurante, Lot 7, Mountain Shadows Subdivision phase two and Easement.
MAR. 11
Joan P. Roberts to James Rodney Mines, Etal, Pt. Farm Unit W-2 in SE4SE4 Sec 34, T-26-N, R-106-W.
Erik Joseph Pivik to Kimberly A. Brown, Etvir, Lot 4 & Pt. Lot 5 Block 4, Country Club Est. 5th.
Anthony Bertagnolli, Etux to Louis Randazzo, III, Etux, Lot 32, Morningside at RS phase one.
Andrew L. Mikkelsen, Etux to Anthony Bertagnolli, Etux, Lot 3, Marche Addition.
Tiana Jo Hamilton to Tyler M. Hamilton, Lot 79, Mountainaire Ranchettes 1st.
MAR. 12
Robert J. Spittle, Etal to Daniel Watje, NW4SE4 Sec. 13, T-22-N, R-93-W.
Jeffrey R. Schultz to Daniel Watje, SE4SE4 Sec. 1, T-22-N, R-91-W.
Jay N. Knigge, Etal to Collin St. John, Etux, Lot 9, Block 1, Bicentennial Addition.
MAR. 13
Joshua Nacey, Etal to Jesika Nacey, Lot 8, Estates at Whispering Pines phase one.
Bryan S. Wood, Etux to Bryan S. Wood, Lot 14, Amend. Tr. C, Hickok Addition.
Kasey D. Bertagnolli, Etux to Sondra L. Jones, Pt. Lots 7-8, Block 10, Kendall Addition.
Kevin B. Homer to Kasey D. Bertagnolli, Etux, Lot 30, Rimrock West Addition phase three.
Halliburton Real Estate Service Inc. to Kelsey Dennis, Etal, Lot 5, Gunsight Estates phase one.
Travis Lietzau, Etal to Thomas Whitaker, Lot 9, Block 6, Electric Addition.
