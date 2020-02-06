JAN. 15
Dennie O. Hughes, Etux to Dennis O. Hughes, Lot 5, Oregon Trails Subdivision phase one.
Kevin M. Johnson, Etux to Keven M. Johnson, Lot 109, Umbria Addition phase six.
Marcus A. Duffy, Etal to Halliburton Real Estate Services Inc., Lot 1, Fox Run Subdivision phase six.
JAN. 16
Anthony W. Tarufelli to Joshua R. Andicoechea, Etux, Lot 3, Gino Subdivision.
John A. Iliya, Trustees to Gary G. Pedri, Trustees, Pts. Lot 39, Upland Addition with exceptions.
Joseph Atkins, Etal to Joachim U. McPherson, Lot 2, Block 1, Hillside Addition.
JAN. 17
Duane A. McCauley to James P. Spurrier, Etal, A Tr. Sec. 7, T-18-N, R-107-W.
I-80 Wyoming Land Holdings LLC to Conquest Development LLC, A Parcel NE4 Sec. 5, T-18-N, R-105-W.
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Kendra J. Meeker, Lot 118, Gunsight Estates phase three.
Richard L. Lavery, Etux to Richard L. Lavery, Etux, Lot 16, River Cove Addition.
Richard L. Lavery, Etux to Richard L. Lavery, Trustees Lot 16, River Cove Addition.
JAN. 21
Jason L. Merritt, Etal to Haliburton Real Estate Services Inc., Lot 138, Taylor Estates.
All Finance LLC to Robert L. Ryker, SE4NW4 Sec 15, T-22-N, R-90-W.
JAN. 22
Jeffrey L. Stout, Etal to Kristina Swett, Etal, Lot 11, Block 1, Canyon Terrace Addition.
Northpark LLC to Diana Bettino, Lot 81, Northpark Village phase two.
JAN. 23
Paul H. Rauzi, Etux to Joey Tanner Bisco, Etux, Lot 89, Stonebrook Estates phase three.
Justin Kirkwood, Etal to Brayden Flack, Pt. Lots 7-8, Block 4, Country Club Estates.
Basin Land Co. Ltd. to Finance All LLC, W2NE4 Sec 5, T-22-N, R-96-W.
Coyote Springs Land Co. LLC to Hanover Land Co. LLC, W2SE4 & SE4SE4, Sec, 21, T-33-N, R-90-W.
RKPS Rentals LLC to Harrison K. Womack, Easterly 60’ Lots 5-6, Block 20, Central Coal & Coke Company’s 2nd Addition.
JAN. 24
Nick M. Bapis, Trustees to Yoon Bae Kim, Etux, Lot 2, Block 4, UPRR 2nd RS.
Jayn E. Wilder to Rick Milonas, Pt. Lot 1, Block 6, Bunning Addition.
Jordan Cook, Etal to Clinton Sanger, Etux, Lot 13, Estates at the Wind Rivers.
Clinton Sanger, Etux to Coltin Tylka, Etux, Lot 2, The Village Subdivision.
JAN. 27
Thomas Smith, Etux to Thomas V. Smith, Trustees, Lot 11, Estates at the Wind Rivers.
Halliburton Real Estate Services Inc. to Andrew Michael Sell, Etal, Lot 62, Fairway Estates phase five.
East “E” Street Realty LLC to City of Rock Springs, Pt. Lot 3, Interchange Industrial Park.
RLX Inc. to City of Rock Springs, Pt. Lot 2, Interchange Industrial Park.
Robert D. Tarno, Etal to Robert D. Tarno, Lot 8, Arrowhead Springs phase one.
JAN. 28
Mathew McLendon to Quick Fix Housing Relief LLC, Lot 82, Belmont Addition.
Nathan S. Koyle, Etal to Nicholas Diaz, Etal, Lot 33, Summit View Estates phase one.
JAN. 29
Coyote Springs Land Co. LLC to SMV Corp, S2SE4, NW4SE4, Sec. 25, NW4, Sec. 5 T-22-N, R-90-W.
Coyote Springs Land Co. LLC to Leighton S. Mills & Valerie Mills Family Trust, S2SW4 Sec. 21, T-21-N, R-90-W.
WYO-MTB, LLC to Town of Wamsutter, A Parcel E2, E2W2 Sec 33, T-20-N, R-94-W & Lots 1-7, Great Divide Est. 1st.
Hanover Land Co. LLC to All Finance LLC, W2SE4 Sec. 5, T-22-N, R-105-W.
JAN. 30
Wells Corporation to FI Properties LLC, NW4 Sec. 35, T-22-N, R-91-W.
JAN. 31
Robert R. Debernardi, Etal to Justin C. Lemon, Lots 3-4, Block 5, Beverly Hills Addition with adjacent tracts & 2 Parcels N2NE4 Sec. 36, T-19-N, R-105-W.
Shawn D. Corbitt, Trustees to Mary Elizabeth Corbitt, Lot 1, Estates at Whispering Pines phase one.
Ronald W. Harsha to Austin Conaway, Etux, Pt. Lot 8-9, Block 30, Original GR.
Shahrad Karimi to Samuel Smith, Lot 4, Block 1, Mansface Canyon 2nd Addition.
New Peak Construction Co. LLC to Jose Salazar, Etux, Lot 18, Foothill Crossing Sub. phase one.
Lietzau Rentals LLC to Muley Fanatic Foundation of WY Inc., Pt. Lots 6-7, Block 16, Original GR.
