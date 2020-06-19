MARCH 16
Scott T. Zimmerman, Etux to Fernando B. Urrutia, Etux, Lot 1, Block 1, Jefferson School Addition.
Robert Friel, Etal to April Lynnette Cukale, Lot 4, Block 8, James 2nd Addition.
Albert Bertagnolli, Etal to John Hastert, Etal, Lot 16, Arrowhead Springs, Phase one.
Shelly J. Shearer to Griselda Aguirre, Etux, Lot 23, Clearview Acres Subdivision.
Norman D. Garrey to Sean W. Davidson, Lot 3, Block 1, Century West 1st.
Rafael J. Chavez, Jr., Etux to James Q. Fornengo, Etux, Lot 6, Corrective Johnson Addition PUD.
Aaron L. McCallister, Etux to Mathew McLendon, Lot 17, M & M Subdivision.
Eric Botkin to Zackary Carl Meek, Etux Lot 3, Block 1, County Club Estates Addition.
MARCH 17
Hope Waldner, Trustee to Dawn Herbold, Lot 5, Block 1, Amoco Subdivision.
MNT Investments LLC to Tina L. Whitney, Etvir, Lot 7, Block 2, Kendall Addition.
MARCH 18
Halliburton Real Estate Service Inc. to Branden E. Lambeth, Etal, Lot 1, Fox Run Subdivision Phase six.
Rebecca Ann Richie, Trustee to Gregory Neil Stacey, Lots 1A & 1B, Block 1, Cedar Rest Sub.
Joshua R. Smith, Etal to Jonathan P. Lewandowski, Etal, Lot 151, Taylor Estates.
MARCH 19
Jannel Fossen to Lane D. Kircher, Lot 5, Block 3, Amend. Apache Hills PUD.
Chantz J. Brower, Etal to Matthew M. Wells, A Portion Lot 3, Small Subdivision.
Patrick Lionberger, Etal to Daniel E. Smith, Etux, Lot 327, Cedar Springs Sub. Phase three.
MARCH 20
Lucky C. Hennings, Etux to Beau A. Blamires, W2 Lot 1, Block 8, Central Coal & Coke Co. 1st Addition.
Curtiss L. Cooley, Sr., Etux to Curtiss L. Cooley, Sr., Trustees, Lot 12, Block 1, Pryde Addition.
Caline J. Barnes to Caline J. Barnes, Trustee, Lot 9, Clear View Estates Addition.
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Jerome W. Neary, Lot 111, Gunsight Estates Phase three.
John M. Hastert, Etal to Britania A. Potts, Lot 49, Hutton Heights 8th Addition.
Tyler M. Hamilton to Mataya Ortega, Lot 8, Morningside at RS Phase one.
Neoami Cole to Christopher J. Montagnino, Lot 7, Block 3, Pioneer 4th Addition.
MARCH 23
Paul O. Lords, Etux to Clyde R. Conley, Etux, Lot 5, Kingsborough Addition.
MARCH 24
Bruce D. Williams, Etux to Carson F. Dove, Etux, A Tract Sec. 7, T-18-N, R-107-W.
Darrin Goyn, Etal to Jon W. Silcox, Lots 9-10, Block 2, Hoover Addition.
MARCH 25
Ronald L. Covey, Etal to Christopher Callas-Fletcher, Etux, Lot 14, Block 3, Bicentennial Addition.
Thomas C. Jensen, Etux to William B. Steele, Lot 7, Block 9, James 2nd Addition.
MARCH 26
David Paul Shuster, Etux to David Paul Shuster, Trustees, Lot 1, Block 1, Lynn Addition.
Paul Schoenfeld, Etal to Erin A. Christensen, Etvir, Lot 9, Gunsight Estates Phase one.
Kevin M. Kettle to Robert Cloyd, Lot 19, Windriver Addition Phase three.
Stone Path Properties LLC to Lara Fisher Crampe, SE4NE4 Sec. 15, T-22-N, R-90-W.
MARCH 27
Awesome Homebuyers & Flipz 22 LLC to Tyler Lux, Etal, Lot 5, Block 8, Colony Coal Co Addition.
Brian Marincic, Etal to Lacy L. Marincic, Lot 3, Block 2, Mountainaire 5th.
Justin C. Lemon, Etux to Kyle DC Lambert, Etux, Lot 4, Block 2, Country Club Estates 11th.
Joy Anderson to Jason A. Wells, Etux, Lot 113, Summit View Estates Phase three.
Ethan Polaski, Etal to John Moore, Lot 8, Block 3, Hutton Heights 1st.
Jordan Campbell to Ethan Polaski, Etal, Lot 34, Estates at the Wind Rivers 2nd Addition.
MARCH 30
Kevin R. Cuthbertson, Etal to Marcie Maser, Lot 20, Mesa Addition.
Edward H. Harbertson to Pat W. Murphy, Lot 3, Amend. Washam Creek Subdivision.
Edward H. Harbertson to Scott Leppard, Lot 4, Amend. Washam Creek Subdivision.
Christopher G. Koritnik, Etal to Steven Heward, Etux, Lot 10, Block 3, Country Club Est. 10th.
Michael James Nugent to Mark M. Moyou, NE4SW4 Sec. 23, T-22-N, R-93-W.
Frederick W. Dowd, Etux to Frederick W. Dowd, Trustees, Lot 3, Block 8, Cy Addition.
Dylan Powell, Etux to Dylan Powell, Trustees, Lot 148, Stonebrook Estates Phase four.
Smart Dwellings LLC to Tyler Wilkinson, Lot 71, Northpark Village Phase two.
Kyle W. Pecolar, Etal to Dawson Tremelling, Etux, Lot 2, Fairway Estates Phase one.
Karlee J. Tremelling to Austin K. Blanchard, Etal, Lot 20, Block 1, Country Club Estates 10th.
Mitchell J. Maser to Byron Taylor, Pt. Lots 4-5, Block 11, Kendall Addition.
MARCH 31
Angela R. Salazar to Angela R. Salazar, Etal, Lot 45, Rimrock West Add. Phase five.
Pritam Neupane, Etal to Alex Kendall, Lot 140, Summit View Estates Phase three.
Francoise H. Christensen to Sean P. Snyder, Etux, Lot 16, Clear View Estates Addition.
Nyla Miller, Etal to David Nichols, Lot 17, Block 2, Country Club Estates.
APRIL 1
Awesome Homebuyers & Flipz LLC to Garrett L. Jessop, Etal, Lot 6, Block 5 Country Club Estates 3rd.
William W. Cantrell, III, Etux to Marshall P. Brownfield, Etal, Lot 89, Hillside Heights Addition.
APRIL 2
Erik J. Kunze to Michael Adams, Lot 23, Block 2, Amend. Glenarms 1st.
APRIL 3
Smart Dwellings LLC to David Smith, Etux, Lot 34, City’s Edge Subdivision.
Kristine Sell to Michael A. Colley, Etux, Lot 41, White Mountain Estates 1st Addition.
Jeremy Gibson to Donald H. Hilton, Etal, Lot 50, Mountainaire Ranchetts 1st.
Nancy Benson, Etal to Kaycee Hodges, Lot 4, Block 11, Amend. Liberty Addition.
Matt Weber to Matthew Gray Lot 63, Belmont Addition.
Lisa Andicoechea, Etal to Benjamin Carl Cilensek, N2SE4, S2NE4, Sec. 26, T-16-N, R-104-W.
Benjamin Carl Cilensek to Circle Springs LLC, N2SE4, S2NE4, Sec. 26, T-16-N, R-104-W.
MAY 13
Michael Hanson, Etal to Michael Hanson, Etux, Lot C, Replat. Lot 1, Block 1, Mountainaire 2nd.
MAY 14
Son Nguyen, Etal to Aurelio Godina-Villegas, Etux, Lot 14, Fox Run Subdivision Phase three.
David Schultz, Etal to David Schultz, Lot 3, Block 3, Rio Vista Townsite 3rd.
Alexander G. Greer to Augustus Richardson, Etal Lot 47, Riverbend Addition.
MAY 15
David Pardun to All Finance LLC, SW4NW4 Sec. 13, T-20-N, R-96-W. SE4NW4 Sec. 1, T-22-N, R-90-W and SW4SE4 Sec. 12, T-20-N, R-96-W.
Donald E. Wales, Etal to Daniel F. Bryan, Etux, Lot 42, Resub Tract F, Rendezvous Addition.
The Oil Can LLC to Cowboy Lube Properties LLC, A Tr. S2 Sec. 26, T-18-N, R-107-W.
Pete F. Delaurante to Pete F. Delaurante, Trustee, Lot 7, Mountain Shadows Phase two & part of easement to be vacated.
Barbara A. Jones-Bogataj, Trustee to Jeremy C. Wells, Etal, Lot 38, Umbria Addition Phase three.
Tyler Dreisow to Neil A. Smith, (Site 6A) Lot 6, Block 4, Paxton Webb addition with exception.
Sherry L. Held to Austin Stocks, Lot 36, Clearview Estates Addition.
MAY 18
Darrell A. Haugen to Brian Edward Kunst, Lot 69, Summit View East Phase two.
Eagle Properties Inc. to Waters Edge Properties LLC, E2 Lot 8, Lots 9-10 Block 28, & Lots 6-7, Block 32, Original Green River.
Smart Dwellings LLC to Seth D. Jenkins, Etux, Lot 2, Foothill Crossing Sub. Phase one.
Ruperto C. Trevino, III to Richard T. Gardea, Lot 20, Block 1, Fremont Addition.
Earvin M. Collins, Etal to Earvin M. Collins, Etal, Lot 56, Resub. Tract A, Rendezvous Addition.
Smart Dwellings LLC to Seth D. Jenkins, Etux, Lot 3, Foothill Crossing Sub. Phase one.
Raymond L. Avery, Etal to Raymond L. Avery, Etux, Lot 13, Belmont Addition.
Chris Sutton, Etux to Chris Sutton, Etux Lot 10, Lynn Subdivision.
MAY 19
Halliburton Real Estate Services Inc. to Clifford Upton, Etal, Pt. Lot 94. & Lot 95, Century West 2nd.
MAY 20
Michael D. Wendorf, Etal to Martin J. Schuler, Etal, Lot 26, The Bluffs 2nd.
Platte River LLC to MDM Marketing Inc., A Parcel SW4NW4 Sec. 23, T-19-N, R-105-W.
Dwaine K. Shafe, Jr., Etal to Michael B. Farrell, Etux, Lot 13-14, Block 48, UPRR 3rd RS.
MRI Investments LLC to MRI Investments LLC, Lot 6-7, Westflat Industrial Park.
MAY 21
Basin Land Co. LLC to Hanover Land Co. LLC, N2SE4 Sec. T-22-N, R-91-W.
Gifford T. Sears, Trustees to Patricia V. Gutierrez, Lot 76, Summit View East Phase two.
MAY 22
Proverbs Real Estate LLC to Taylor Edward Newman, SW4SW4 Sec. 17, T-22-N, R-91-W.
Roy A. Jackson, Etal to Johnny A. Bowden, Lot 8, Block 1, Sunset Addition.
MAY 26
Mark De Simone, Etal to Mark De Simone, Etal, Lot 36, City’s Edge Subdivision.
Michael James Nugent, Etal to Ryan John Stiles, Etal, NW4SE4, Sec. 17. T-22-N, R-92-W.
David Pardun to Pail Rapa, NE4NE4 Sec. 35, T-29-N, R-96-W.
Dolan F. Wire to Derek Voliva, Etux, Lot 5, Fox Run Subdivision, Phase five.
Anthony J. Hall, Etux to Abel Loredo, Jr., Etux, Lot 3, Arrowhead Springs Phase one.
FI Properties LLC to Sarina Levin Russakoff-Rivera, S2S2 Sec. 33, T-24-N, R-90-W.
MAY 27
Abel Loredo, Jr., Etal to Andrew Michael Gil, Lot 3, Block 3, Lynn Addition.
Peter Rulon Behling, Etux to Richard Earl, Etux, Lot 109 Clear View Estates Add. Phase two.
MAY 28
Anthony D. Stephens, Etal to Grace A. Stocks, Lot 5, Block 8, Hutton Heights 5th Addition.
Wyoming Range Medical PC to William B. Leibee, Etux, Lot 91, Summit View Estates Phase three.
Tyson R. Tucker, Etal to Luke S. Hays, Lot 65, Gunsight Estates Phase two.
Aaron B. Ramsey, Etal to Nathon R. Blake, Etal, Lot 26, City’s Edge Subdivision.
Robert W. Bolles, Etal to Robert E. Miller, Etux, Lot 135, Summit View East Phase two.
Jason Ertl, Etal to Jason Robertson, Lot 69, Windriver Addition Phase two.
Shane Kempton, Etux to Anthony D. Stephens, Etux, Lot 1, Block 2, Hutton Heights 8th.
Andrew J. Melton to Andrew J. Melton, Etux, Lot 2, Block 1, Prairie Addition.
Guadalupe C. Loredo, Etux to Matthew J. Brightman, Etux, Lot 96, Stonebrook Estates Phase three.
MAY 29
Kirk T. Bonsell, Etux to Kirk T. Bonsell, Trustees, Lot 12, Gunsight Estates Phase one.
Kirk T. Bonsell, Etux to Kirk T. Bonsell, Trustees, Lot 11, Estates at the Wind Rivers Phase one.
James R. McCurtain, Trustees to James R. McCurtain, Trustees, Lot 7, Belmont Park Subdivision Phase one.
McCurtain Rentals to James R. McCurtain, Trustees, 2 Tr. NE4NW4 Sec. 35, T-19-N, R-105-W.
Melanie R. Neff to Anthony Stradley, Lot 24, Block 3, Amend. Apache Hills PUD.
Rock N Green Remodeling LLC to Cole Randall, Lot 5, Block 1, Fremont Addition.
Kristina Lynn Jereb, Etal to Dayan T. Misiura, Etal, Lot 2, Block 1, Amended Kovacich Addition.
JUNE 1
Sweetwater County Landholdings LLC to Nathaniel Lemon, Etux, Lot 4, Gino Subdivision.
Debra Currier to Santiago Miguel Herrera, Lot 94, & Pt Lot 93, Clear View Est. 2nd.
Joshua W. Keller, Etal to Dreasen D. Smith, Etux, Lot 21, Block 3, Glenarms 2nd Addition.
Jacob D. Morgan, Etal to Jacob D. Morgan, Etux, Lot 16, Block 3, Edgewater Addition.
D&R Rentals LLC to Dallas Lopez, Etux, Lot 38, Windriver Addition Phase three.
Jake J. Hunt, Etux to Jake J. Hunt, Trustees, Lot 16, Block 8, UP Coal Co 4th Addition.
JUNE 2
Lee Willard to FI Properties LLC, NE4 Sec. 29, T-21-N, R-90-W & NE4 Sec. 23, T-22-N, R-90-W.
Tyler B. Carlson, Trustees to Tyler B. Carlson, Etux, Lot 2, Oregon Trails Subdivision Phase 10.
Arron Smith, Etal to Arron Smith, Lot 6, Davis Ranch Subdivision.
JUNE 3
Mainline Construction Inc. to Ronnie D. Evans, Etux, Lot 63, Northpark Village Phase two.
Jon C. Wilde, Trustee to Allen Dale Young, Etux, Sec. 18, T-12-N, R-111-W Lots 5-7 & 11 with exceptions Sec. 13, 24, T-12-N, R-112-W Tr. 43, 44 & 62 with exceptions & Pt. Tr. 58.
David C. Bozner to Haden Construction Inc., Lot 7, Block 10, Prairie Addition.
Guido S. Azzopardi to Julie Read, Lot 4, Block 6, Colony Coal Co Addition.
Sweetwater Development Group LP to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lot 11, Foothill Crossing Sub. Phase one.
M&R Development LLC to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lot 29, City’s Edge Subdivision.
JUNE 4
Karen Aigamaua to Jimmie R. Smith, III, Etux, Lot 17, Belmont Addition.
Craig Warren, Etal to Stephen Williams, Etux, Lot 1, Cheyenne Hills Subdivision.
JUNE 5
Clark D. Stith to Michael J. Berg, Etux, A Portion Lot 4, Block 2, Hospital Addition.
The M Properties LLC to Logan L. Meeks, Lot 2, Hunter’s Ridge Subdivision Phase four.
JUNE 8
Daniel Watje to Peggie Lee Raehl, Etal, SE4SE4 Sec. 26, T-26-N, R-91-W.
Daniel Watje to Peggie Lee Raehl, Etal, SW4SE4 Sec. 26, T-21-N, R-91-W.
Jason A. Hunzie, Etal to Dustin Gordon, Lot 88, Umbria Addition Phase five.
William S. Cantrell to Molly Marie Buxman, Lot 5, Block 2, Edgewater Addition.
JUNE 9
Jerome D. Chitwood, Etal to Diana Bettino, Lot 16A Chitwood Subdivision.
William J. Cox, Trustees to Ernesto Dominguez, Etux, Lot 124, Clearview Acres 2nd.
JUNE 10
Sean Leo, Etal to Sean Leo, Etal, Lot 26, Clear View Estates Addition.
Rick Kempa, Etal to Lindsay N. Parks, Pt. Lot 2, Block 2, High Point Addition.
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Trae K. Moody, Etal, Lot 76, Gunsight Estates Phase three.
JUNE 11
Melissa N. Clark to Rechelle Knezovich, Lot 9, Cedar Ridge Subdivision.
JUNE 12
Winston K. Crandall, Jr., Etux to Paul J. Saathoff, Etux, Lot 9, Stonebrook Estates Phase one.
Monty R. Tanner, Etal to Rick Ditton, Lot 7, Block 8, Country Club 3rd.
Leora Bates to Joseph G. Flaim, Lot 3, Block 18, Hillside Addition.
Zen D. Allred, Etal to Rebecca A. Allred, Lot 111, The Village.
Carl R. Gerrard, Etux to Melissa N. Clark, Lot 26, Stonebrook Estates Phase one.
