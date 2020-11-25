OCT. 2
Carrie J. Gardner to Francis Jackeline Lamb, Lot 1, Block 4, Glenarms 2nd Addition.
Gary L. Cukale, Jr. to Gary L. Cukale, Jr., Etal, Lot 1, Block 1, Prairie Addition.
April Lynnette Cukale to April Lynette Cukale, Etal, Lot 4, Block 8, James 2nd Addition.
Kenneth C. Grunder, Etal to Kenneth C. Grunder, Etal, Lot 9, Imperial Hts. 2nd Addition phase two.
John P. Zancanella, Etal to John P. Zancanella, Trustees, Lot 7, Pioneer 5th Addition.
All Finance LLC to Manish Kumar Saraf, Etal, NW4NE4 Sec. 11, T-22-N, R-91-W.
Clayton G. Parry to Darin C. Anderson, Etux, Lot 127, Stonebrook Estates phase three.
Lance Herman, Etal to Lance Herman, Etal, A Tr. & Pt. Unit F-3, Sec. 35-36, T-26-N, R-106-W with exceptions.
Lance Herman, Etal to Richard Paul Toman, Etal, A Tr. & Pt. Unit F-3, Sec. 35, T-26-N, R-106-W with exceptions.
Darin C. Anderson, Etal to Christine L. Jacobsen, Lot 2, Block 5, Pioneer 3rd Addition.
Scott R. Jensen, Etal to Lance Herman, Etux, Lot 6, Stonebrook Estates phase one.
Matthew R. Wintermote, Etal to Matthew R. Wintermote, Etal, A Portion Lot 28, Century West 2nd.
OCT. 5
FI Properties LLC to James T. Harlow, NE4 Sec. 29, T-21-N, R-90-W.
Logan L. Meeks to The M Properties LLC, Lot 4, Block 6, UPRR 1st RS.
David Pardun to Monika Wojcik, Etal, SE4SW4 Sec.17, T-21-N, R-96-W.
OCT. 6
Adrian Dominguez to Adrian Dominguez, Etal, Lot 7, Block 9, Green River Rancho Addition.
Breanna Simpson, Etal to Dakota Simpson, Etux, Lot 1, Veterans Park Subdivision.
Gay Muller Selo, Trustee to Garrett James Burton, Etal, Lot 14, Windriver Addition phase three.
David W. Burns, Etal to Mitchell J. Hodges, Etux, Lot 7, Block 8, Colony Coal Co. Addition.
OCT. 7
Carla J. Desalvo to Nichole Wenzel, Etal, Lot 7, Block 5, Mountainaire 5th.
OCT. 8
Cody Phillips, Etal to Cody Phillips, Etal, Lot 58, Gunsight Estates phase two.
OCT. 9
Adam P. Clark, Etal to Jose I. Hernandez, Etal, Lot 132, Clear View Estates phase two.
Daniel A. Niemoth, Etal to Paul Schurman, Etux, Lot 10, Dry Creek Subdivision phase four.
OCT. 13
William M. Jurney, Etal to Burton Creations LLC, Lot 100, Summit View East phase two.
Percy Mitch Valencia, Etux to Nicholas M. Click, Lot 10, Block 3, Green River Rancho Addition.
Steven Johnston, Trustees to David Pardun, SE4NW4 Sec. 17, T-21-N, R-96-W.
OCT. 14
Douglas R. Tabuchi, Sr., Etal to Joshua A. Wells, Etux, Lot 1, Block 2, Kimberly Addition.
Kenderick V. Wilson to Kenderick Wilson, Etux, Lot 104, Umbria Addition phase six.
Rain-Moc LLC to Matthew Russell, Lot 6, Block 2, Amend. Apache Hills PUD.
Rain-Moc LLC to Matthew Russell, Lot 3, Block 1, Amend. Apache Hills PUD.
Jeffrey D. Brown, Etal to Walker Clayton Brown, Etal, Unit #5-E and Garage #5-E, The Bluffs.
OCT. 15
Darrel L. Bledsoe, Etal to Darrel L. Bledsoe, Lot 4, Boars Tusk Subdivision.
Amundsen Construction Inc. to William M. Jurney, Etal, Lot 70, Gunsight Estates phase two.
Christopher A. Jacobson, Etal to Megan Jacobsen, Etal, Lot 6, Pheasant Run Addition.
OCT. 16
Key Energy Services LLC to Key Property Holdings Co. LLC, Pts. Lot 5, Lot 6, P.M.L. Industrial Park.
Kathleen P. Mehal to Kathleen P. Mehal, Trustee, Lots 11-12, Block 13, Jamestown.
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Christopher C. Muller, Etux, Lot 107, Gunsight Estates phase three.
Mary Elizabeth Corbitt to Mary E. Corbitt, Trustee, Lot 1, Estates at Whispering Pines phase one.
Brandon McAffe, Etal to Joshua William Payne, Lot 9, Cimarron Addition.
Cole R. Wright, Etal to Michael W. Bowers, Etux, Lot 92, Stonebrook Estates phase three.
Brett J. Doak to Rodney L. Tomison, Etux, Lot 4, Oregon Trails phase six.
Debra C. Steinaker to Dustin F. Bingham, Etal, Lot 48, Rimrock West Addition phase five.
Luther C. Weber, Etal to Jakon M. Louderback, Lot 24, Block 1, Bicentennial Addition.
Brett A. Stokes, Etal to Alan K. Owens, Etux, Lot 3, Block 1, Glenarms 2nd Addition.
OCT. 19
Marshall William Whitney, Etal to Cole R. Wright, Etux, Lot 12, Area Thirty3 Estates Subdivision.
Stephen K. Yates, Etal to Antonio Vargas, Etux, Lot 105, Clear View Estates phase two.
Jeffrey Killpack, Etal to Jeffrey Killpack, Etux, Lot 1, Gino Subdivision.
Richard Dean Wright, Etal to Zackary Dodson, Etux, Lot 9, Block 6, Hutton Heights 2nd.
David Pardun to Monika Wojcik, Etal, SE4NW4 Sec. 17, T-21-N, R-96-W.
Brad M. Radakovich, Trustees to Derrick Fine, Lot 18, Pioneer 5th Addition.
Tina Whitney to MNT Investments LLC, Lot 3, Liberty Addition.
OCT. 20
Tina L. Whitney, Etal to MNT Investments LLC, Lot 7, Block 2, Kendall Addition.
Lance Herman, Etal to Jaylon Banks Suddreth, Etal, Pt. Farm Unit F-3, Sec 36, T-26-N, R-106-W with exceptions.
Sharon G. Pollock, Trustee to Johnny R. Jackson, Etux, Lot 16, Block 4, CY Addition.
Kade N. Ellifritz, Etal to Sheena Bennett, Etal, Lot 36, The Bluffs 1st.
Laurie A. Kriegh, Etvir to Branden L. Gotschall, Lot 1, Block 11, Liberty Addition.
Jayn Evelyn Wilder to Levi A. Jensen, Etal, Pt. Lots 2-3, Block 4, Clark Addition.
OCT. 22
Glenn C. King to Ralph K. Obray, Etux, Lot 4, Block 2, Gaensslen Subdivision.
Grace M. Knott to Shala R. Swenson, Etal, Unit 4-C & Garage 4-C, The Bluffs PUD.
Bimala V. Rose, Trustee to Brittany E. Moore, Lot 61, Belmont Addition.
Joe Seneshale to Phuong Van Nguyen, Etux, Lot 41, Vineyards Subdivision phase one.
Diana Bettino to Victor M. Salazar, Etux Lot 16A, Chitwood Subdivision.
OCT. 23
Smart Dwellings LLC to Noah B. Hopkins, Etux, Lot 29, City’s Edge Subdivision.
Triple L. Hospitality LLC to Lavoy G. Teuscher, Etux, Lot 9, Skyview Estates 8th.
Mid America Mortgage Inc. to Housing & Urban Development, Lot 3, Block 7, James Addition.
Gary Bartlett, Etal to Dennis Steve Morgan, Etux, Lot 10, Block 1, Town of Bairoil.
Samuel Ogden, Etux to Alisha L. Mackie, Etvir, Lot 62, Gunsight Estates phase two.
Jarrod Porter to Jarrod Porter, Etux, Lot 18, Block 3, Edgewater Addition.
Alisha Lee Mackie, Etal to Michael J. Tomich, Lot 70, Umbria Addition phase four.
Sweetwater Development Group LC to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lot 12, Foothills Crossing Sub. phase one.
Stephen M. Walker, Etux to Spencer G. Allred, Etux, Lot 5, Block 6, Glenarms Addition 2nd Addition.
Paul D. Stevens, Etux to Tanya Tami Susan McWhorter, Trustees, Lots 10-12, Block 1, Imperial Heights Addition with exceptions and a parcel.
OCT. 26
Bruce L. Harris, Etux to Darren S. Heslep, Etux, Lot 28, Hillside Heights Addition.
Carl R. Beckstead, Etal to Carl R. Beckstead, Etal, Lot 2, Block 5, Carson Addition.
Tina L. Whitney, Etal to MNT Investments LLC, Lot 14, Block 2, Country Club Estates 8th.
Maria Becker to Whitney Ann Trapp, Lot 9, Ridge Addition PUD.
Kevin L. Jakbowski, Etal to Donita Taylor, Lot 23, Summit View Estates phase one.
OCT. 27
Randolph C. Moeller, Trustees to Randolph C. Moeller, Etal, Lot 14, Hunters Ridge Subdivision phase four.
Jeri L. Christensen to Keith T. Trujillo, Etux, Lot 6, Block 1, Hunters Preserve Add. PUD.
Wesley K White to Stephen M. Walker, Etux, Lot 23, M & M Subdivision phase one.
OJA Rentals LLC to Curt Behle, Lot 7, Block 32, UPRR 2nd RS.
Rocky Mountain Survey Inc. to Stone Water Holdings LLC, Pt. Lot 14, Block 8, North Addition and A Parcel N2NE4 Sec. 35, T-19-N, R-105-W.
OCT. 28
Randolph C. Moeller, Etal to Randolph C. Moeller, Trustees, Lot 14, Hunter’s Ridge Sub. phase four.
Michael Knieper to Michael Knieper, Etux, Lot 7, Skyview Estates 7th Addition.
Justin C. Lemon to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lot 1, Garnet Addition.
OCT. 29
Monica B. Spencer to Neil T. Fennell, Etux, Lot 10, & Pt. Lot 9, Block 4, Country Club Est.
OCT. 30
Albert A. Etcheverry, Etux to Peppertree LLC, Lot 5, Block 3, Central Coal & Coke Co. 1st.
Stephen D. Berry to David W. Elam, Etux Lot 16, Block 6, Imperial Heights Addition.
Shane Moeller, Etal to Shane Moeller, Etal, Lot 81, Sweetwater Downs Sub. phase two.
Aaron Anthony Spiker, Etal to Aaron Spiker, Lot 182, Windriver Addition phase two.
Debra R. Willard, Etal to Michael A. Whitton, Jr., Lot 24, City’s Edge Subdivision.
Michael G. Moeller to Brian William Moon, Etux, Lot 15, Estates at Whispering Pines phase one.
Edward L. Dupre to Marvin William Wengert, Jr., Etux, Lot 1, Mesa Addition.
James R. Seymour to Dean E. Long, Etux, Lot 7, Boars Tusk Subdivision.
Jonathan Carnahan to Wild West Investments LLC, Lot 9, Block 8, Clark Addition.
OJA Rentals LLC to White’s Real Estate Development LLC, Lot 6, Block 32, UPRR 2nd RS.
Troy M. Harden to Jonathan C. Beattie, Etux, Lot 47, Estates at Whispering Pines phase two Corrected.
Thomas W. Johnson, Etal to Ranea S. Johnson, Etux, Lot 19, Block 2, Canyon Terrace with exceptions.
