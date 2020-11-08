SEPT. 1
Steven Johnson to Wendy Lynn Ridenour, Etal, Lot 2, Block 1, Crocker Addition and Adjacent strip.
Michael W. Martin to Amanda Keller, Lot 35, Summit View Estates phase one.
SEPT. 2
VCG Rock Springs 2 LLC to Ninigret Rock Springs LLC, A Parcel SW4 Sec. 34, T-19-N, R-105-W with easement & A Tr. NW4 Sec. 3, T-18-N, R-105-W.
Wyoming Ranch Co LLC to Edward Lake, SE4 Sec. 15, T-21-N, R-91-W.
Aaron David Robinson, Etal to Aaron D. Robinson, Etal, Lot 2, Block 1, Lowell Addition.
James Garrett Wilson to James Garrett Wilson, Etux, Lot 2, Block 7, Imperial Heights Addition.
SEPT. 3
Frederick E. Smith to Mario H. Martinez, Etux, Lot 2, Block 5, James Addition.
Charles Bergmeier, Etux to Charles Bergmeier, Trustees, Pt. Sec. 8, 17 Tr 40A-D T-12-N, R-111-W with exceptions.
Robert Dolence, Etal to Cherie Beard, Lot 2, Block 10, UP Coal Co 4th Addition.
Harold J. Yenne, Trustees to Joel J. Lux, Etal, SE2 Lots 4-9 Block 10, Crocker Addition.
SEPT. 4
Richard D. Callas, Trustee to Misty D. Bomba, Lot 4, Block 1, Bellview Addition.
Steve D. Smith, Etux to Stephen W. Vincent, Etux, Pts. Lots 13-14, Fairview Addition.
SEPT. 9
Ervin G. Boling, Etux to Ervin G. Boling, Etux, Lot 14, Northpark Village phase one.
SEPT. 10
Beverly J. McKinney to Beverly J. McKinney, Trustee, Lot 12, Cumorah Addition and Lot 7, Block 2, Amend. Glenarms 1st Addition.
Adam M. Roich to Merlin C. Kendall, Lot 3, Block 2, Country Club Estates 5th.
Hope Elizabeth Larios to Corey T. Femling, Etux, Lot 413, Cedar Springs Sub. phase four.
Jana Wilbourn to Ruben Barrios, Etux, Lot 114, Clearview Acres Sub. 2nd.
Austin Zeglen, Etal to Chad Pluid, Pt. Lot 4, Block 8, UP Coal Co. 4th.
Spring Hunt, Etal to Tommy R. Wheeler, Lot 8, Block 5, Century West 1st.
SEPT. 11
FI Properties LLC to Ted Miller, Etux, NW4 Sec. 35, T-22-N, R-91-W.
Patricia E. Anselmi, Trustee to Aaron Hilyard, A Parcel SE4 Sec. 34, T-10-N, R-105-W with exceptions.
William E. Busenbark, Jr., Etux to Christie Nielson, Lot 8, Block 4, Sunset Addition.
Ezekiel Powell, Etal to Jeremy Burton, Lot 11, Summit View Estates phase one.
Rodney J. Goich to Joaquin Gutierrez-Navarro, Etux, Lot 86, Umbria Addition phase five.
Lance R. Hager, Etux to David Lee Pape, Etal, Lot 64, Fairway Estates phase five.
J.C. Kelly, Etux to Ezekiel J. Powell, Etux, Lot 23, Estates at the Wind Rivers.
SEPT. 14
Smith & Smith Rentals I RS LLC to Randy Leon Flinner, Etal, Lot 4, Golden Meadows Subdivision.
James Chadley Crumm to Seth Trafton, Lot 33, Block 3, Country Club Est. 10th.
Megan C. Gilbert to Megan C. Gilbert, Etal, Lot 11, Block 18, Central Coal & Coke Co 2nd Addition.
Smart Dwellings LLC to Michael Agudu, Lot 5, Foothill Crossings Sub. phase one.
SEPT. 15
Troy W. Laughlin, Etal to Simon B. Adjei, Lot 30, Morningside at RS phase one.
Nancy Virginia Hutchison, Trustee to BreAnna Herron, Lot 2, Block 6, UPRR 3rd GR.
Kenneth D. Sorlie, Etal to Arlene S. Watterson, Lot 10, Block 2, Carson Addition.
Robert Brandon Moses to Eric W. Ellis, Etux, Lot 5, AreaThirty3 Estates Subdivision.
SEPT. 16
Tomas Hernandez to Sunwell Properties LLC, Lot 90, Umbria Addition phase five.
Aaron D. Paterson to Daniel Peter Dundon, II, Lot 3, Block 2, Amend. Apache Hills PUD.
Chester D. Talbolt, Etux to Chester D. Talbolt, Trustees, Lot 68, The Bluffs 2nd.
SEPT. 17
Triple A & W Properties LLC to Sharon Kay Lauriski, Trustee, Lot 5, Deer Trail Subdivision.
Delbert Hauser to Wendell A. Jensen, Etux, Lot 50, Estates at Whispering Pines phase two Corrected.
Francoise Helene Christensen to Joel Smith, Etux, S2 Lot 1, & E 30’ S2 Lot 2, Block 29, Original GR.
SEPT. 18
Raymond A. Richards to Raymond A. Richards, Lot 78, Century West Subdivision 2nd.
Benjamin Rogers, Etal to Energy307 LLC, Lot 3, Block 8, Covered Wagon Sub.
JFC Engineers & Surveyors to Energy307 LLC, Lot 2, Block 8, Covered Wagon Sub.
Adams Rogers to Energy307 LLC, Lot 2, Block 8, Covered Wagon Sub.
Derek J. Dudinsky to Antonio C. Joaquim, Lot 66, Stonebrook Estates phase two Amend.
Jeanine L. Young to Pamela J. Short, Lot 1, Block 6, Amend. Liberty Addition.
SEPT. 22
Rocky J. Barney to Sean Ryan, Lot 171, Windriver Addition phase two.
Michael J. Wickham to Michael J. Wickham, Trustees, Lot 68, Hillside Heights Addition.
Carl O. Hubbell, II, Trustees to FI Properties LLC, N2SE4 Sec. 31, T-20-N, R-105-W.
Justin C. Lemon to Ivan Harrison Diaz, Etal, Lot 2, Garnet Addition.
Pamela R. Schumacher, Etal to Donovan E. Nussbaum, Etux, Lot 14, Century West 2nd.
Ryan A. Kirkbride, Etal to Christopher R. Evans, Etux, Lot 3, Fox Run Subdivision phase six.
Jose Cruz Vazquez-Loredo, Etal to Carlee J. Castro, Etvir, Pt. Lot 8, Block 1, Brooks Addition.
Daniel D. Burdette, Etal to Daniel D. Burdette, Lot 2-A, Fox Run Subdivision phase two.
SEPT. 23
Patricia F. Tomasini, Trustee to Travis A. Harper, Etux, Lot 105, Westridge Estates 1st Phase.
Stone Path Properties LLC to Landville LLC, NW4NW4 Sec. 13, & SE4SW4 Sec. 17, T-22-N, R-91-W.
Brian Wayne Gallagher, Etux to DLC Investments LLC, Lot 9, Block 2, County Club Estates 5th.
Wesley B. France, Etal to Anthony Bryant Trujillo Chesnik, Lot 11, Block 1, Springland Addition.
Thomas G. Sivertson, Etal to Thomas G. Sivertson, Lot 11, The Village Subdivision.
SEPT. 24
Empire-RS Inc. to Joe Seneshale, Lots 8-9, Block 22, Original RS.
Christine M. Jauregui-Citte, Trustee to Jon B. Doak, Trustees, Lot 9, Block 8, James 2nd Addition.
SEPT. 25
Mary Ann Pecen to William S. Ellis, Etux, SW4NW4 Sec 25, T-20-N, R-96-W.
Michael K. Bennett, Etal to Joseph Tedder, Etux, Lot 17, Block 1, Country Club Estates 10th.
Jason S. Marcy to Jason S. Marcy, Etux, Lot 2, Block 10, Central Coal & Coke Co 2nd.
Christopher D. Bamberg, Etal to Oswaldo Solis Bobadilla, Etux, Lot 86, Stonebrook Estates phase two Amend.
Dana E. Bunderman, Etux to Alicia E. Tucker, Etal Lot 9, Block 1, Glenarms Addition 2nd.
Kenneth R. Tucker, Etux to Justin Layne Wilkins, Lot 20, Lucy Estates.
SEPT. 28
Carla S. Hester Croff, Etal to Carla S. Hester Croff, Etvir, Lot 12, The Bluffs 1st.
Margaret Lee Parry to Margaret L. Parry, Trustee, Lot 7, Oregon Trails phase 10.
InSource West Properties Inc. to NHJ Enterprises LLC, Pts. Lot 5, Block 33, Original GR.
SEPT. 29
Victor M. Salazar, Etux to Glen L. Vershum, Etux, Lot 70, Northpark Village phase two.
Michael E. Smith to Michael E. Smith, Lot 35, and Pt. Lot 34, Cimarron Addition.
Kenneth Douglas Boyle, Trustees to Paul D. Stevens, Etux, Pt. Lots 11-12, Block 1, Resub. Imperial Heights Lot 1-9 Block 1.
John P. Zancanella, Trustees to John P. Zancanella, Etux, Lot 7, Pioneer 5th Addition.
SEPT. 30
Kenneth F. Johnson, Trustees to Vamb LLC, A Parcel NW4 Sec. 33, T-19-N, R-105-W.
Soveida Arguello to David Fleet, Etux, Lot 13, Block 8, Hutton Heights 4th.
Bernard Arguello, Jr. to David Fleet, Etux, Lot 13, Block 8, Hutton Heights 4th.
Jason B. Warner to Jason Warner, Etux, Lot 134, Stonebrook Estates phase three.
Federal National Mortgage Assoc. to Bishoy S. Girgis, Lot 4, Block 35, UPRR 2nd RS.
Treasa Allen Chenoweth, Trustee to Enrique Gonzalez, Jr., Lot 16, Block 3, Clearview Acres Sub. 3rd.
Debra A. Hansen, Trustee to Greg A. Parker, Etux, Lots 4-7, Block 2, Prospect Heights Addition.
Tricia J. Cloyd to Ryan M. Maynard, Lot 8, Block 1, Country Club Est. 9th.
Oswaldo Solis Bobadilla to Marissa Wilson, Etvir, Lot 16, Block 3, Western Addition.
Orvie E. Berg, Trustees to Dusty Schulze, Lot 6, Block Mountainaire 5th.
