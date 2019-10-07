September 30
William D. Coats, Etux to Jared K. Olds, Lot 4, Clear View Estates & Adj. Parcel.
Anthony Panalsek to Kenneth R. Bucho, Etal, Lot 17, Block 1, North Addition with Lot extension.
Victoria Hicks Trustee to Ubaldo Mendoza, Lot 139, Summit View Estates Phase three.
Jeff B. Snow, Etux to Nicholos C. Snyder, Lot 9, Block 35, UPRR 1st GR.
Shari Jean Hahn to Winnie Ho, Lot 1, Hahn Subdivision.
Ted S. Higgins, Trustee to Jeff Snow, Lot 14, Block 1, Springland Addition.
Benjamin Wayne Spillman to John Mazur, Lot 112, Stonebrook Estates Phase three.
October 1
Augusto G. Jamias to Cody Frericks, Etux, Lot 117, Stonebrook Estates Phase three.
Lonnie B. Miller, Trustees to Mark W. St. Marie, Lot 9, Block 22, Central Coal & Coke Co 2nd.
Kristopher S. Nelson, Etux to Michael Long, Etux, Lot 24, The Mesa Addition.
Raymond L. Black, Trustees to D & S Burns Properties LLC, 2 Parcels SE4 Sec. 32, T-19-N, R-105-W.
