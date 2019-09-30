September 19
William C. Valdez to William C. Valdez, Trustee, Lots 1-3, Block 1, North addition with exceptions.
William C. Valdez to William C. Valdez, Trustee, Pt. Lot 11 and Lot 10, Oregon Trails phase one.
William C. Valdez to William C. Valdez, Trustee, Pt. Lot 1 and Lot 2, Rendezvous.
Vincent Achi Achinike to Justin Verner, Etal, Lot 96, Summit View Estates phase three.
1005 LLC to Century Equipment Co. Inc., Lot 1, Komatsu Industrial Park.
September 20
Amber T. Vidal, Etal to Kelly C. Mathis, Etux, Lot 151, Stonebrook Estates phase four.
Kelly C. Mathis, Etal, to Mark Ritter, Etux, Pt. Lot 8, Block 8, Prairie addition.
September 23
Dan Ferguson, Etal, to Omar Torres Loredo, Lot 10, Block 2, UP Coal Co. 4th.
Jay Getz to Cheyenne C. Scharf, Etal, Lot 21, White Mountain Country Est. phase three.
September 24
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Karen A. Vesco, Lot 91, Gunsight Estates phase three.
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Janice M. Varley, Lot 90, Gunsight Estates phase three.
Edward A. Burton, Etux to Gail Johnson, Etvir, A Parcel SW4NW4 Sec. 14, T-25-N, R-106-W.
Gail Johnson, Etvir to Scott Johnson, Trustees, A Parcel SW4NW4 Sec. 14, T-25-N, R-106-W.
September 25
Marjeanne S. Olson, Trustee to Emerald River Estates LLC, Tract 1-3, Second Monroe addition.
PRH Investments LLC to Shaun M. Brough, A Portion Lot 2, Block 11, Clark addition.
September 26
Dorothy L. Walker to John F. Taylor, Etux, Lot 4, Block 3, CY addition.
CZ Holdings LLC to Diva Construction LLC, 2 parcels Sec. 3, T-18-N, R-107-W.
Bandit Properties LLC to Gary Wayne Wickersham, Etal, Lot 10, Hunter’s Ridge Sub. phase three.
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Beau W. Ramsay, Lot 87, Gunsight Estates phase three.
Donald C. Kauppi, Etux, to Donald C. Kauppi, Trustees, 2 Parcels NW4 Sec. 26, T-19-N, R-105-W.
Donald C. Kauppi, Etux to Donald C. Kauppi, Trustees, Lot 3, B & R Subdivision.
Donald C. Kauppi, Etux to Donald C. Kauppi, Trustees, Lots 4-5 and 7, B & R Subdivision.
Donald C. Kauppi, Etux to Donald C. Kauppi, Trustees, Lot 2, Block 6, Hospital addition.
Travis W. Schwanebeck to Julio Perez Silvas, Lot 3, Block 3, Booker addition.
John Cloo, Etal to David Findlay, Lot 5, Block 6, Century West First with exceptions.
September 27
Northpark LLC to Sweetwater County Landholdings LLC, Lot 71, Northpark Village phase two.
Ricky L. Tripp, Etux to Ricky L. Tripp, Trustees, Lot 31, Fairway Estates phase three.
Alexander Rico Maser, Etux to Jess Clinton Hopkin, Etux, Lot 7, Block 2, Canyon Terrace addition.
Patricia Ruffin to Michael A. Lewis, Etux, Lot 8, Block 5, James addition.
Ryan J. Kenneda, Etux to Zachary E. Page, Lot 33, Castle Heights PUD.
Hoban & Associate Builders LLC to Pedro Ismael Felix Valazquez, Lot 68, Umbria addition phase four.
Robert F. Aldred, Jr to Robbie Hitshew, Lot 5, Block 4, Pioneer second addition.
