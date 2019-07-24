MAY 6
Stephen Scott Zanetti, to Stephen Scott Zanetti, Trustee, Lot 7, Block 7, UP Coal Co fourth.
Jacob B. Lee, to David A. Nowland, Lot 50, Belmont addition.
Marvin Gilmore, to Landvest LLC, A Portion Sec. 11, T-23-N, R-90-W.
Duncan M. Wagner, to Landvest LLC, S2N2SE4SE4 Sec 29, T-23-N, R-90-W.
Roy P. Boucvalt, to Wideacre Properties LLC, Lot 3-4, Block 3, Original RS.
Roy P. Boucvalt, to Wideacre Properties LLC, Lot 5-6, Block 6, North addition.
Roy P. Boucvalt, to Wideacre Properties LLC, Lots 1-2, Block 4, Original RS.
Roy P. Boucvalt, to Wideacre Properties LLC, Lot 3, Block 4, Original RS with exceptions.
Roy P. Boucvalt, to Wideacre Properties LLC, Lot 6, Block 4, Original RS.
Roy P. Boucvalt, to Wideacre Properties LLC, Lot 5, Block 4, Original RS.
Roy P. Boucvalt, to Wideacre Properties LLC, W2 Lot 9, Lots 10-11, Block 4, Original RS.
Roy P. Boucvalt, to Wideacre Properties LLC, Lot 12, Block 4, Original RS.
Roy P. Boucvalt, to Wideacre Properties LLC, Lot 27, Block 8, Original RS.
Roy P. Boucvalt, to Wideacre Properties LLC, Lot 5, Block 8, North addition.
Roy P. Boucvalt, to Wideacre Properties LLC, South 10’ Lot 6, Lots 7-8, Block 8, Pilot Butte.
James Robert Johnson, to Julie A. Lowry, A Portion Lot 38, Century West second addition.
Scott E. Lewis, to Scott E. Lewis, Etux, Lot 15, Block 3, Edgewater addition.
GreenBridge Holdings LLC, to Charles Darrah, Etux, N2SW4 Sec. 17, T-20-N, R-95-W.
MAY 7
Nathan W. Mikesell, Etal, to Ulysses Almeida, Etux, Lot 24, Estates at the Wind Rivers second.
MAY 8
Clinton F. Zambai, to Clinton F. Zambai, Etux, Northerly 102’ Lot 1, Block 12, Pilot Butte.
Laine A. Gunyan, to Brodie G. McJunkin, Lot 44, Replat. Tr. A, Windriver second addition
3714 Campus Drive LLC, to Laine Gunyan, Etal, Lot 1, Block 1, Pioneer addition.
Byron Dale Kannegieter, Etal, to Ana L. Hall, Lot 1, The Bluffs second.
Jayna S. Clarke, to Brett A. Hood, Lot 4, Block 1, Fremont addition.
MAY 9
Crider Rentals LLC, to Duane Crider, Pt. Lots 1-2, Block 2, Original GR & Pt. Lots 1-2, Block 5, Gardner addition.
K M Cattle Inc., to James F. Eaton, Etux, NW4NW4 Sec. 17, T-25-N, R-105-W.
MAY 10
Kirk Bonsell, Etal, to Rafeal Sifuentes, Lot 25, Gunsight Estates phase one.
Terri L. Daniel, to Scott Morris, Lot 11, Block 4, Edgewater Addition.
Bryce David Taylor, Etal, to Mauro Forastieri, Lot 141 Summit View East phase two.
Roberta Rollins, Trustee, to Stephen J. Stewart, Etux, Lot 38, Block 2, Glenarms first addition.
Elysah Pate, to Elysha Pate, Lot 5, Block 5, Laramie addition.
MAY 13
Maria Crnich, to Nicholas S. Bigham, Lot 16, Block 12, Pilot Butte addition.
Travis Manus, to Christopher E. Martinez, Lot 82, The Bluffs second.
William A. Palmer, Trustee, to Adrian Dominguez, Lot 7, Block 9, Green River Rancho addition.
Daniel H. Sullivan, Etal, to Ryan A. Kirkbride, Etal, Lot 3, Fox Run Subdivision phase six.
Andrew Ambrose, Etal, to Mark Hackett, NE4SW4 Sec. 15, T-22-N, R-96-W.
Andrew Ambrose, Etal, to Mark Hackett, NW4SW4 Sec. 15, T-22-N, R-96-W.
Pete Arambel, Etux, to Susan A. Arambel, Trustees, Lot 8, Country Club Villas.
Northpark LLC, to Sweetwater County Landholdings LLC, Lot 72, Northpark Village phase two.
MAY 14
Matthew Schultz, Etal, to Joshua Steven Bell, Lot 72, The Bluffs second.
MAY 15
Lorraine Webber, Etvir, to Jeffery Wheeler, Lot 14, Estates at Whispering Pine phase one.
Stagecoach LLC, to Woolly Bugger LLC, A Tr. Fed. Lots 8,20-21 Sec. 22, T-19-N, R-105-W.
MAY 16
Lamar National Bank, to Veldon Kraft, Etux, 2 Parcels Sec. 8, T-18-N, R-107-W.
John Owens, Etux, to Steven L. Rafuse, Etux, Lot 1, Block 10, Hutton Heights fifth addition.
Roger Ingabrand, Etux, to Brandon J. Teppo, NW4NW4 Sec. 23, T-25-N, R-106-W.
Lowell D. Frank, to Ronnie A. Aulger, II, Lot 33, The Bluffs first.
MAY 17
All Finance LLC, to Catherine Olivia Mufumba, Etal, SW4SW4 Sec. 3, T-22-N, R-90-W.
Blue Sky Investments of GA LLC, to Colton Gatti, Lot 40, Johnson Add PUD Corrective.
MAY 20
Davie B. Halter, Etal, to Ashley Woodruff, Lot 11, The Bluffs first.
Brett A. Hood, to Brett A. Hood, Lot 4, Block 1, Fremont addition.
Brian M. Gauthier, to Landvest LLC, Pts. In NE4 Sec. 11, T-23-N, R-90-W.
Jack Zancanella, to Stephen P. Cramer, Etux, Lot 7, Block 9, Prairie addition.
Rae Lynn Job, Trustee, Etal, to Benjamin D. Hansen, Etux, Lot 4, Block 44, UP Coal Proposed third.
MAY 21
Northpark LLC, to Ubaldo Mendoza, Lot 53, Northpark Village phase two.
Wyoming Ranch Co LLC, to Robert J. Duca, A Parcel SE4 Sec 34, T-21-N, R-91-W with exception.
Finance All LLC, to Amato-Y LLC, NE4SE4 & SE4NE4 Sec 35, T-23-N, R-91-W.
Finance All LLC, to Amato-Y LLC, SW4SW4 Sec 23, T-24-N, R-90-W.
Finance All LLC, to Amato-Y LLC, NE4NE4 Sec 33, T-22-N, R-90-W, NW4SW4 Sec 9, T-21-N, R-90-W and SE4NE4 Sec 9, T-22-N, R-90-W.
MAY 22
Jordan J. Ellis, Etal, to David Volsic, Lot 425, Cedar Springs Sub. phase four.
Margaret Jane Telck, to Jack R. Zancanella, Lot 4, Pt. Lot 5, Block 4 Pioneer third addition.
Steve M. McKeehan, Etal, to Steve M. McKeehan, Lot 12, Block 5, Hutton Heights eighth and Tr. C, Collier View Estates.
Thomas E. Burris, Etal, to Thomas E. Burris, Etux, SE4 Sec 21, T-24-N, R-106-W.
MAY 23
Thomas L. Arnold, Etux, to Cullen A. Rael, Etux, Lot 21, Block 3, Paxton Webb addition.
Jeffrey A. Luer, Etal, to John Owens, Etal, Lot 3, Deer Ridge Estates Subdivision.
Terrance N. Troupe, Trustees, to Proverbs Real Estate LLC, NE4 Sec. 21, T-24-N, R-90-W.
Jose Andicoechea, Etal, to Marcello Chavez, Lot 54 Clearview Acres first amended.
Jose A. Torrontegui, to Kelvin Douglas Clayton, Etux, Lot 9, Block 9, Hutton Heights fourth addition.
MAY 24
Diana Bettino, to Christopher L. Morris, Etux, Lot 56, Northpark Village phase two.
Northpark LLC, to Amy Mascaro, Lot 60, Northpark Village phase two.
Robert S. Slowik, Etal, to Michael A. Pfeifer, Lot 2, Block 11, Green River Rancho addition.
Sharon Lee Uhls, to Timothy Foerster, Etal, Lot 4, Block 6, Paxton Webb addition.
Carl D. Hatch, Etal, to Chantry L. Casey, Etux, Lot 19, Block 3, Glenarms first addition.
Jacob R. Anglesey, Etal, to Christopher W. Comerer, Lot 67, Hillside Heights addition.
MAY 28
Matthew T. Ware, to Mechamation LLC, Portions Lots 37-38, Century West second.
Mechamation LLC, to Briana R. Frullo, Portions Lots 37-28, Century West second.
Thomas J. Lavery, Jr., Etux, to Thomas J. Lavery, Jr., Etux, Lot 5, Block 4, Kovacich addition.
Robert Perrault, to Adam Sliger, S2NE4 Sec 35, T-24-N, R-90-W.
TJ O. Taylor, Etal, to TJ O. Taylor, Etux, Parcel F, Lot 2, Block 2, Century West first.
Thomas J. Lavery, Jr., Etux, to Kathleen Marie Lavery, Lot 5, Block 4 Kovacich addition.
Carol Lumley, to Christopher A. McCormick, A Portion Lot 9, Block 2, Springland addition.
Greg Juel, Etux, to Vern Stanton, Etux, A Parcel SE4 Sec 35, T-19-N, R-105-W.
JUNE 11
Sean C. Faris, Etal, to Jorita L. Lockwood, Lot 12, Morningside at RS phase one.
Phillip D. Hernandez, Etal, to Chad R. Goodsell, Etux, Lot 1, Block 6, El Rancho Estates first.
Derral Glen Slaugh, Etal, to Cindy L. Slaugh, Lot 7, North ½ Lot 8, Third Monroe addition.
Farouk Salah, to Samantha Jean Michel, Etal, Lot 35, Northpark Village phase one.
JUNE 12
LJC Properties LLC, to Colter B. Rood, Etux, Lot 9, Block 3, Amend Hickok addition.
Lawrence R. Lux, Etal, to Phillip D. Hernandez, Etux, Lot 14, Hunter’s Ridge Sub. phase one.
Keith Richards, Etux, to Perry E. Olson, Etux, Lot 9, Block 1, Springland addition.
Steven A. Dietrich, Etal, to Ashly Lee, Etal, Lot 1, Block 3, Canyon Terrace addition.
Winsor I. Demore, to Chase Disano, Lot 8, Block 1, Bellview addition.
Perry E. Olson, to Perry E. Olsen, Etux, Lot 10, Block 3, Springland addition.
William R. Campbell, Etux, to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., Lot 10, Dry Creek Subdivision phase four.
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., to Daniel A. Niemoth, Etux, Lot 10, Dry Creek Subdivision phase four.
Idele K. Pryich, to Idele K. Pryich, Etal, Lot 5, Country Club Villas.
JUNE 13
Bobby D. Kienitz, to Tanner Lindig, Lot 1, Lost Wages Subdivision.
RKPS Rentals LLC, to James W. Short, Etux, Lot 3, Block 1, Pyrde addition.
JUNE 14
Pamela K. Muir, Trustees, to Douglas F. Guse, Etux, Lot 17, S2 Lot 16, Block 50 UPRR third.
Wayne Hoffman, Etux, to Southland Royalty Company LLC, NW4NE4, Sec. 25, T-22-N, R-93-W.
Milton W. Allen, Jr. , to Marisa L. Declercq, Lot 10, Block 6, Electric addition.
Gary Redente, to Daniel R. Dean, Lot 3, Block 3, Amend. Hickok addition.
Adam Kinyon, Etux, to Morgan Meyer, Lot 1, Block 5, Century West first.
Anthony W. Tarufelli, to Amber M. Fisk, Etvir, Lot 8, Gunsight Estates phase one.
Gregory K. Lang, Etux, to Erica Fenske, Etvir, Lot 7, Block 11, Amend. James second addition.
Gregory L. Hutchison, Etux, to Anthony Lucero, Lot 3, Block 6, Rio Vista third.
JUNE 17
Jarrit E. Saul, to Stephen C. Kyles, Etal, Lot 6, Block 10, Jackson Heights addition.
Daniece J. Kindred, Etvir, to John Hill, Lot 4, Dry Creek Subdivision phase one.
Mary Beth Roberts, to Brian Stephens, Lot 42, Summit View East phase one.
Matthew Holeman, Etal, to Henry Resler, Etux, Lot 2, Block 34, UPRR second RS.
Jeffrey M. Green Etal, to Adam Kinyon, Etux, Lot 42, Northpark Village phase one.
Matthew W. Mikkelsen, Etal, to Matthew W. Mikkelsen, Etal, Lot 5-A Fox Run Subdivision phase one.
JUNE 18
Reid E. Veal, Etal, to Anthony Bryce Castillion, Etux, A Parcel NW4SW4 Sec. 22 T-18-N, R-107-W.
Samuel L. Henry, to Susan Lucero, Lot 32, Block 7, Hutton Heights fourth addition.
James J. Will, Etal, to Kimberly J. Larson, Etux, Lot 36, Block 2, North addition with exception.
JUNE 19
Robert J. Ramsey, Trustees, to Orson A. Merrell, Etux, Lot 4, Pioneer Addition fifth.
Stanley A. Smith, III, to Stanley A. Smith, III, Trustees, Lots 45 & 56, Mountainaire third.
All Finance LLC, to Eldemar Dentzuky, Etal, NE4Nw4 Sec 1, T-21-N, R-90-W.
Dylan J. Bear , to James Atkinson, Lot 28, Johnson Add. PUD Corrective.
Northpark LLC, to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lot 55, Northpark Village phase two.
JUNE 20
Sean Clayton Faris, Etal, to Erin Worthington, Lot 8, Forman addition.
Michael Edwards, to Gannett Management Group LLC, NE4 Sec. 24, T-21-N, R-91-W.
JUNE 21
Erin M. Worthington, Etal, to Shawna L. Black, Lot 1, Block 7, Country Estates third
Traci Ciepiela, to Joseph A. Tucker , Lot 9, Block 4, North addition and extension.
Chad Hardy, to William H. Morgan, Lot 11, Block 2, Western addition.
Angel J. Gonzalez, Etal, to Wes Woodward, Etux, Lot 44, Northpark Village phase two.
Kurt B. Johnson, Etal, to Pamela Jeanne Heatherington, Etvir, Lot 39, Est. at Whispering Pines phase one.
JUNE 24
Jennifer Lee Duran, Etvir, to Jacob E. Gantz, Etux, Lot 4, Block 7, Jackson Heights addition.
Clay B. Goldman, Etal, to Kenneth P. Ward, Etux, Lot 41, Mountainaire third.
Northpark LLC, to Mainline Construction Inc., Lot 84, Northpark Village phase two.
JUNE 25
Carl D. Kertz, Etal, to Noel W. Huber, Lot 4, Block 10, Green River Rancho addition.
Nathaniel B. Lemon, Etux, to Tayden Searle, Lot 3, Block 2, Bellview addition.
Sarah Denali, to Marc D. Hammond, Etux, Lot 67, Northpark Village phase two.
Charles W. Davis, Etux, to Nathan Allen Davis, Lot 7, Block 5, Jackson Heights addition.
Nickel/Jones Inc., to Southland Royalty Company LLC, N2SW4, NW4SE4, Sec. 15, T-22-N, R-93-W.
Tyler B. Carlson, Trustee, to Tyler B. Carlson, Trustees, Lot 2, Oregon Trails Sub. phase 10.
Juan Valdez, Etux, to Juan Valdez, Etux, Lot 6, Block 8, Central Coal & Coke Co first.
Jonathan C. Christopher, to Matthew S. Muir, Etal, Lot 27, Fairway Estates phase three.
Tina Marie Weidler, Etal, to Frieda L. Garnica, Lot 11, Block 8, Prospect Heights addition.
JUNE 26
Daniel S. Schumacher, Etal, to Mary Porter, Etvir, Lot 6, Gunsight Estates phase one.
Austin Porter, Etal, to Austin A. Rosenau, Lot 1, Block 11, Kendall Addition with exception and an adjacent parcel.
Richard A. Hojohn, to Brian Smith, NW4NE4 Sec. 11, T-20-N, R-96-W.
Kevin L. Sadler, to Tyson E. Erickson, Lot 9, Block 1, Jackson Heights addition.
Lillian Pryich, to 1 Guy and A Goat LLC, Lots 6-7, Block 9, Kendall addition.
Triple A & W Properties LLC, to Sandra L. Dempsey, Lot 1, Wapiti Ridge Estates.
JUNE 27
Teno Trujillo, Sr., Etux, to Nathan D. Edgerton, Lot 2, Mountain Shadows Sub. phase two.
Sarah Maes Dunn, to Kayla Renae O’Brien, Etal, Lots 10-11, Block 3, Superior second.
Mandi L. Johnson, to Dalton J. Hereford, Lot 117, Summit View Estates phase three.
JUNE 28
Clifton R. Topp, Etal, to Jeremy G. Davis, Etal, Lot 28, Morningside at RS phase one.
Michael B. Farrell, Etux, to Owen Lasater, Etux, A Portion Lot 12, Cimarron addition.
Commerce Centre LLC, to WOPS Investments LLC, Unit 3, Building B, Commerce Centre revision two.
Oliver R. Livieres, Etux, to Richard Serna, Etux, Lot 116, Umbria Addition phase six.
Cameron J. Davies, Etal, to Cameron Davies, Lot 3, Estates at the Wind Rivers.
Alan C. Edens, Etal, to Heath Miller, Lot 4, Block 4, Amend. Indian Hills Village second addition.
Shane Neher, to CMH Homes Inc., Lot 2, Block 3, Rio Vista third.
Awesome Homebuyers & Flipz LLC, to Deborah J. Nelson, Lot 85, Belmont addition.
Mechamation LLC, to Sarah E. Johnson, Lot 9, Block 3, Colony Coal Co addition.
Jere Ryckman, Etux, to Brandon M. Reed, Lot 2, Block 5, Hutton Heights fifth addition.
Joshua R. Conine, Etal, to Josue Palacios-Garcia, Etux, Lot 12, Summit View East phase one.
Robert James Guhl, Etal, to Angela R. Salazar, Lot 45, Rimrock West Addition phase five.
JULY 1
Edwin L. Bollig, Etal, to Harold R. Bjork, Etal, Lot 22, Block 2, Bicentennial addition.
Daniel Sweeney, Etal, to Mark A. Kniep, Etux, Lot 9, Block 2, Amend. Glenarms first.
Jetta Financial LLC, to TR Chen First Family LP, S2NW4 Sec. 35, T-22-N, R-96-W.
Sweetwater Development Group LLC, to New Peak Construction Co. LLC, Lot 14 & 15, Foothill Crossing phase one.
Mathew M. Larus, Etal, to Stephen R. Brown, Lot 104, Summit View Estates phase three.
Glen Raymond Williams, to Melissa Munoz, Lot 6, Block 2, Valley View addition.
